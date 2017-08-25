Sandalphon Press Releases Book Two of the MING Realities by R.L. Gray

Mackinaw City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2017 --Revisiting the lives of the multi-layered characters in The Ming Realities, the next installment in the series makes its way into the hands of fans. Having already whet the appetite of adventure seekers in Book One, the second novel continues to follow Ming's healing journey however, in this reality, Murmur is no longer Ming's nemesis, but her ally. Using his ability to travel through the fourth dimension from the opposite side of the galaxy, the two merge their powers to save Ming, and change the fate of a planet shrouded in evil. Assisted by Paradox, their fourth dimensional guide, Ming and Murmur are linked in an otherworldly partnership that redefines sci-fi in a fast-paced, reality-bending cosmos spiraling through purpose and proposition.



Underscoring cause and effect, action and reaction, the novels in this series use the forces of good and evil competing on a celestial plane to rivet readers. Set to grab the attention of readers everywhere, PARADOX folds reality and fantasy together for a vibrant romp through a volatile galaxy. A galaxy illustrated by renowned cover artist, Duncan Long, to whom the book is dedicated, and fantasy map maker extraordinaire, Robert Altbauer, who collaborated with the author to create a character map as a guide to Ming's Galaxy, tailored for each volume. Like Tolkien's guide to elvish, The Ming Realities Lexicon introduces readers to the alien tongues represented in the complex series.



Author, R.L. Gray said of the buzz for her book series, "Readers love this story. So much so, I'm expanding into merchandising later this year as people want the cover art and galaxy map on tee shirts and posters. Ming lovers are phenomenal."



Enjoying reactions on social media from her 2100 Facebook followers, buyers on Amazon give praise as well. One reviewer says, "R.L. Gray cleverly weaves a fascinating story of good versus evil and love versus hate through the multi-dimensions of Ming's galaxy. This is one big book that holds you captive till the end of the story and leaves you anxiously waiting for the next part of the series. It's a sci-fi romance you really don't want to have an ending."



The author will appear at a book signing over Labor Day weekend in Mackinaw City, MI.



