Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --Sanford Process Corporation, a sister company of Precision Coating, Inc., is pleased to announce the issuance of a South Korean patent on June 21, 2018, protecting the novel intellectual property behind its MICRALOX® microcrystalline anodic coating technology. The new patent, number 10-1871702, extends the patent coverage beyond previously issued patents in the U.S., Japan, and China. The assignee is Sanford Process Corporation.



Developed and licensed by Sanford Process Corporation, MICRALOX® microcrystalline aluminum anodic coating is designed specifically for applications where conventional anodizing and hard coat anodizing fail to protect the finish from corrosion, chemical attack, and steam discoloration. The patent marks increased acceptance and adoption of MICRALOX® worldwide.



Jack Tetrault, President of SPC, said, "MICRALOX®, and the advances of its second-generation technologies, MICRALOX Lumina® and Ultra® are changing the landscape of anodized aluminum in the medical industry. In large part, due to MICRALOX® coated aluminum parts holding exceptional resistance to strong chemistries and corrosive environments such as repetitive cleaning and sterilization, it dramatically outperforms its conventionally coated counterparts. In fact, MICRALOX® Ultra provides +50X the chemical resistance compared to decorative Type II anodizing, while—whether left natural, or dyed one of nine vivid colors—MICRALOX® Lumina coatings achieve up to 50X the resistance in a hot alkaline strip test compared to Type II decorative anodizing. We are proud of the relentless research and development that allows us to offer the licensing for this revolutionary chemistry to medical suppliers across the globe."



While MICRALOX® retains typical anodic coating properties such as abrasion resistance, hardness/chip resistance, and dielectric properties, it is extremely stable in the presence of corrosive saltwater conditions, strong acid and alkaline chemicals, and superheated steam. It is an ideal finishing solution for challenging applications that require periodic cleaning, sterilization, harsh chemicals, detergents, and exposure to corrosive galvanic environments. MICRALOX® has been proven in independent laboratory testing to extend the life of aluminum medical devices, instruments, and equipment. It is also cytotox and RoHS compliant. MICRALOX® protects the aluminum and eliminates the need for chromium seals, plastic coatings, or the use of more expensive metals. MICRALOX® can also be dyed in a range of bright and vibrant colors.



About Sanford Process Corporation

Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company's intellectual property, to a range of well-known OEMs and their prime subcontractors worldwide. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through its sister company, Precision Coating, an industry leader in PTFE coating application and technical aluminum anodizing, permanent printing, and other related services. Precision Coating seeks to improve health outcomes by enhancing the surfaces of medical devices and instruments worldwide through innovative, high-tolerance, and validated coating and printing processes in the interventional, orthopedic, endoscopic, and general surgical sectors. Precision Coating works with early-stage device innovators through major medical equipment manufacturers, deploying comprehensive solutions—from concept to commercialization—and offering flexible prototype work through high-volume coating application, finishing, and printing services. With facilities in Hudson, MA, Woonsocket, RI, and San Jose, Costa Rica, Precision Coating provides seamless supply chain support, fulfilling the exacting demands of medical manufacturing companies across an increasing number of strategic geographic hubs.