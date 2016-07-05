MICRALOX® is the New Standard in Aluminum Anodizing for Challenging Applications

Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --Sanford Process Corporation (SPC), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries, Inc., is pleased to announce that MICRALOX® microcrystalline anodic coating has been granted the third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in its portfolio (Patent No. 9,260,792 B2) issued on Feb 16, 2016. The title of the patent is "Microcrystalline Anodic Coatings and Related Methods Therefor" with Mike Sung, Jack Tetrault, and Tim Cabot as inventors. The assignee is Sanford Process Corporation. The patent covers a range of claims relating to the methods to produce crystallinity in the anodic coating.



Developed and licensed by Sanford Process Corporation, MICRALOX® microcrystalline aluminum anodic coating is designed specifically for applications where conventional anodizing and hard coat anodizing fail to protect the finish from corrosion, chemical attack, and steam discoloration. While it retains typical anodic coating properties such as abrasion resistance, hardness/chip resistance and dielectric properties, it is extremely stable in the presence of corrosive saltwater conditions, strong acid and alkaline chemicals, hydrogen peroxide gas and superheated steam. It is an ideal finishing solution for challenging applications that require periodic cleaning, sterilization, harsh chemicals, detergents, and exposure to corrosive galvanic environments. MICRALOX® has been proven in independent laboratory testing to extend the life of aluminum medical devices, instruments, and equipment. It is also cytotox and RoHS compliant. MICRALOX® protects the aluminum and eliminates the need for chromium seals, plastic coatings, or the use of more expensive metals. MICRALOX® can also be dyed in a range of bright and vibrant colors.



Jack Tetrault, President of SPC, said, "This is the third U.S. patent issued to cover the novel intellectual property behind the MICRALOX® anodic coating technology. Microcrystalline anodizing is the new standard for aluminum anodizing where there are requirements for exceptional resistance to strong chemistries and corrosive environments, such as with medical tools and instruments requiring regular cleaning and sterilization. We are delighted to have received the third patent for these innovative anodic coatings and for the value they bring to end users and licensees."



About Sanford Process Corporation

Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company's intellectual property, to a range of well-known OEMs and their prime subcontractors worldwide. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through its sister company, DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Both companies are subsidiaries of Katahdin Industries, Inc. (www.katahdin-inc.com), which provides high-tolerance coating applications and specialized metal-finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries including DCHN, Sanford Process Corporation, Precision Coating, and Precision Coating & Coated Fabrics, Tapes & Belts.