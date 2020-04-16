Sanitize and Stay Safe During COVI-19 with Residential and Commercial Carpet Cleaning in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2020 --The 21st-century world was unprepared for the pandemic of COVID-19. While many businesses have shut down to flatten the curve, vital services remain operating. As a residential and commercial carpet cleaner in Vancouver, the team at Angelo's FabriClean is complying with government recommendations while assisting businesses and residences that require carpet cleaning, area rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and mattress cleaning to maintain safer, cleaner conditions.



One of the most distinct and difficult qualities of COVID-19 is that like other coronaviruses, it can persist on surfaces for durations ranging from a few hours to several days.



Washing and disinfecting regularly are necessary to deactivate the virus and prevent the spread. For example, the BC Centre for Disease Control recommends that frequently touched equipment like doorknobs, light switches, telephones, keyboards, mice, pens, charts, cell phones, toys, bathrooms should be regularly cleaned with a disinfecting solution. Remember, a cleaning solution will remove soil and grime—disinfecting is what's necessary to stop the spread.



To assist business owners and residents who require professional help, the team at Angelo's FabriClean is following social distancing procedures—only one technician in protective gear is sent to a site. All precautions will be taken and all equipment is disinfected before and after each site visit.



While soap and good hot water remain one of the best ways to fight coronavirus on soft surfaces, a high-pressure all-natural steam extraction can reinforce efforts while purging the day-to-day dust, dirt, and grime from the areas where people live, work, and play.



Remember, stay safe, wash-up, and follow Government protocols. It might be challenging, but everyone is in this together—and it will end. For rug and carpet cleaning services, request a quote to get started today.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



