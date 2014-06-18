Santa Barbara Car Repair Shop Precision Auto Service Celebrates 16 Outstanding Years

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --Precision Auto Service, one of Santa Barbara’s most trusted auto repair shops, is hitting some important milestones this summer. First, their shop is celebrating 16 years since opening its doors. That’s over a decade and a half of delivering on their promise to provide professional, honest, and affordable car repairs and maintenance, while making sure every customer leaves satisfied with the work performed. Furthermore, 2014 marks shop owner Dan Bousman’s 10th year running Precision Auto Service. His passion for the quality work has been clear every step of the way.



Everyone at Precision Auto Service is proud of how the shop has grown over the years. “Our customer base has increased but our commitment to personalized service and honest work has been the same since day one,” said one of the first employees at Precision Auto Service. “We’re very proud of the work we do here, and so growing our business means helping more people.”



Equally important to customer satisfaction at Precision Auto is employee satisfaction. Maintaining a clean, safe work environment and outfitting the shop with the quality tools has been paramount to shop owner Dan Bousman since he took over operations in 2004. Dan also encourages everyone on staff to give input on how they can continue improving operations and providing the best possible service to clients.



By all accounts, Dan is a hands-on owner. Even on days off, he likes to stop by and offer his expertise on some of the more difficult repair and diagnostic jobs. Precision Auto’s commitment to thorough and professional work is backed up by their owner’s personal motto: “One way or another,” Bousman says, “I’ll locate the source of the problem.”



About Precision Auto Service

Precision Auto Service provides car repair and maintenance services in Santa Barbara, California. They believe every customer is special and every job is a priority. Services include everything from routine maintenance — oil changes, tune ups, brake work — to advanced diagnostic services and hard-to-pinpoint electrical repairs. Their work is guaranteed by a two-year 24,000 mile warranty. For a full list of services visit www.precisionautoservicesb.com.