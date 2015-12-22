Santa Calls Kids for Free with Help of Jupiter, Florida Locals

Jupiter, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --Christmas is only a few days away and people are scrambling to pick up last minute gifts. DialMyCalls is teaming up with Santa Claus for the fifth year in a row to spread holiday cheer to kids all across the United States.



The Jupiter, Florida locals and Santa have already sent out over 15,000 calls since the 2015 campaign started a few weeks ago. "We look forward to Christmas every year because we love being able to spread holiday cheer with our calls from Santa" says DialMyCalls.com Co-Founder/President David Batchelor.



Parents have until Christmas night to schedule their kid(s) a free call from Santa. Each household is able to schedule up to three (3) personalized calls at no cost - additional calls from Santa Claus are available for a small fee. Put a smile on a child's face this Christmas by sending an unforgettable phone call!



Head over to www.DialMyCalls.com today to send out a personalized call from Santa Claus in time for Christmas.



In addition to DialMyCalls offering Santa Calls, check out the annual NORAD Tracks Santa and Google Santa Tracker which are both live now.



About DialMyCalls

DialMyCalls.com was founded in 2006 and offers an extremely reliable SMS & voice broadcasting platform which is used by schools, churches and other various organizations to send out automated calls and text messages. In hopes of spreading holiday cheer to thousands of children, the company has teamed up with Santa Claus for the fifth year in a row to send out personalized phone calls from Good Ol' Saint Nick.



For more information, please visit https://www.dialmycalls.com or call 800-928-2086. You can also email tsmith(at)ontimetelecom(dot)com for additional information.