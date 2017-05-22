Santa Fe Glass & Mirror Partners with BizIQ

Santa Fe, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2017 --Santa Fe Glass & Mirror, a locally owned and operated company specializing in residential and commercial glass products and services, is pleased to announce it has begun working with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm in Phoenix, Arizona, that works with North American small businesses across a variety of industries.



In partnering with BizIQ, Santa Fe Glass & Mirror hopes to build on the reputation and client base it has developed over the course of more than two decades in business by expanding and improving its online presence. When working with clients like the glass shop in Santa Fe, NM, BizIQ puts into practice a number of cutting-edge web marketing strategies designed to attract online as well as foot traffic to its client businesses. Chief among these is search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for prospective customers to find companies like Santa Fe Glass & Mirror when performing Google searches for local businesses.



While developing marketing campaigns for its clients, BizIQ focuses on building new company websites and producing additional web content to put its SEO-heavy approach into practice. For Santa Fe Glass & Mirror, this includes bimonthly blog content, which, like all content on the glass shop's new website, will be produced by trained copywriters. BizIQ's goal is to drive web traffic with the help of informative, engaging and timely content that is relevant to the glass industry.



"As a state-licensed glass contractor, we take considerable pride in being able to offer our customers the highest level of quality in products and workmanship," said Roger Bierig, owner of Santa Fe Glass & Mirror. "With so many potential customers searching for businesses like ours online these days, we decided it was important to bring our digital marketing practices in line with today's standards, and this just wouldn't have been possible without BizIQ's help. We're very glad to begin working with their team."



Santa Fe Glass & Mirror was established in 1995 and brings over 35 years of experience in the glass industry to every customer interaction. The company works with homeowners and commercial property owners to provide a wide variety of glass products and services, including sales and installation of glass shower doors, mirrors, windows and more. For more information, please visit http://sfglassmirror.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.