Santa Is Finally Expanding with Santa's Birthday Office

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --Anyone who has seen a child on Christmas morning knows just how amazed and joyous the faces of these little ones are. Children wake up on Christmas morning with nothing but smiles after a whole year of waiting for this festive date. Their day is filled with fun, new toys, and festivities, making the winter feel truly special. The sad truth, however, is that this is simply far too rare of an occurrence. Children should be able to feel as happy as they feel on Christmas morning for more than just one day every year. Childhood is a sacred period in the lives of all people, so it should be cherished for more than just once a year.



As it turns out, Santa himself has come to the same conclusion. Today, he and all the other workers in his north pole toy factory have decided it is about time for him to expand his business of spreading joy by moving into the business of birthdays. Santa has set out to bring boys and girls of all ages a special gift on their birthday direct from the north pole, adding a second day of magic to every year of childhood. The simple joy of knowing that Santa made a trip just for one child's birthday will make any child's smile light up instantly.



To kick of this massive expansion of Santa's services. The Santa's Birthday Office Team will launch a website designed to accommodate up to ten thousand children's birthdays. Via the website, parents will be able to sign up to the service, giving their children a gift from Santa every year on their birthday. This relatively small launch of ten thousand birthdays will be just the beginning of the birthday office. Santa hopes to eventually expand this program to be as big as Christmas morning gifts themselves.



Sadly this goal is just out of reach for Santa's Birthday Office. Rolling out a massive annual gifting program like this one is no easy task. To help make this possible the team at Santa's Birthday Office has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Through the campaign, anyone can show their support for the birthday office by purchasing a variety of trinkets ranging from cards to hand-crafted wooden hearts. With the support of readers, Santa's Birthday Office hopes to make the birthdays of children everywhere brighter than ever before.



To learn more visit the Indiegogo campaign page.