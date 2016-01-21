Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Empty Vase, the premier Santa Monica flower delivery service, has announced that it is now offering extended flower delivery hours. Empty Vase has been identified as one of Los Angeles' premier flower delivery services. Located in the heart of West Hollywood, the flower delivery in Santa Monica has a plethora of luxurious products and cutting edge services that separate them from other local services and are sure to best your expectations.



Owner, director Saeed Babaeean has been in business for over 25 years and brings that extensive experience to every facet of the Santa Monica flower delivery service. Babaeean has a background in architecture and design which offers him a unique perspective and a sound technical ability that he has been able to combine into a successful business model. It is his distinct educational background and experience that allows him to create immaculate, breathtaking designs.



About Empty Vase

In business since 1988, Empty Vase has carved out an iconic reputation in the Beverly Hills community. Stemming from the tides of change, the flower delivery in Santa Monica extended its services to include home decoration and a gift shop. With the advent of the internet, the business soon grew to include an online platform, which continued with the brand's exceptional service.



Whether your goal is to develop a basic bouquet or an amazing elaborate installation, Empty Vase's courteous and attentive staff of professional florists will collaborate with you to bring your vision to life. "Our number one priority is the customer. That's how we've grown our business from the beginning, with exceptional customer service." That attitude translates into every facet of their service, from the initial contact through the completion of the order; the Santa Monica flower delivery service aims to treat the customer like family. Through meticulous attention to detail, Empty Vase has extended their brand philosophy to ensure a service that is unmatched by their competitors.



For more information about what Empty Vase can do for you, please visit our website at EmptyVase.com or call us at 310-278-1988.