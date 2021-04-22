Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2021 --Santa Monica Earth Day Beach Clean Up 2021 presented by Branding Los Angeles in Successful Community Outreach Program! Demonstrating strong Corporate Social Responsibility Branding Los Angeles strongly supports local communities by engaging in volunteering and ethically-oriented practices. Their Public Affairs program includes creating community affairs focused activities to develop a strong tie between the businesses they serve and building brand trust.



Recently relaunched, Branding Los Angeles is a leading multicultural public affairs agency specializing in creating a brand's digital footprint, innovative communication engagements, and comprehensive public affairs strategies.



Thankful that they have been able to stay open through servicing essential businesses during the pandemic, CEO Ben Behrooz, felt it was time to give back. So, armed with a team of volunteers by his side on April 17th, they descended upon Santa Monica's Ocean Park Beach. Armed with gloves, bags, and trash grabbers they were seen combing the beach of litter. They removed PPE, plastic, cigarettes, bottles, and other unmentionables. Other event sponsors were local small businesses located in Santa Monica, California - Dogtown Coffee and DK Donuts.



"It's only right we do our part to celebrate Earth Day, we only have one planet and if our small little impact helps the Earth and motivates others to get out and do good - it's all worth it! Plus, it's part of our brand culture - we love engaging our community and giving back" says Ben Behrooz, CEO of Branding Los Angeles.



Branding Los Angeles believes that corporate philanthropy is part of their mandate. They also produce an annual toy drive that garners large community support and this past year raised over 500 toys for Para Los Ninos that help families in need in Downtown Los Angeles. Branding Los Angeles is planning activities in supporting Pride month this June.



About Branding Los Angeles

Branding Los Angeles is a leading multicultural strategic branding agency specializing in creating a brand's digital footprint, innovative communication engagements, and comprehensive public affairs strategies. With over 15 years experience, their philosophy as a strategic creative agency has always been to create lasting and trusted relationships with their clients and employ the most up to date and authentic solutions to provide the highest returns. Branding Los Angeles excels at skillfully using the technical aspect in storytelling to transcend expectations.



To view Branding Los Angeles' Earth Day Video, visit them on Youtube. For additional information, please visit www.BrandingLosAngeles.com or email info@brandinglosangeles.com.