Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --Santa Monica Voice Therapy services provider, LA Speech, has recently announced that they will offer voice therapy treatment to the residents of Santa Monica and its surrounding cities. They are the leader in innovative and up to date techniques when it comes to treating various speech disorders. While they treat clients of all ages, they specialize in pediatric speech therapy and dedicate their time to providing the highest quality of care to the children they treat.



The small, close-knit team at Santa Monica Voice Therapy services provider, LA Speech, consists of 20 highly trained individuals holding Certificates of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology. All of their therapists hold master's degrees from prestigious universities located throughout the US and England. The team is led by the Founder and Owner of the company who received her Bachelor of Arts from UC Berkeley and Master of Arts from Cal State University, Los Angeles.



The Founder has had experience in working in many schools, day cares, hospitals and family homes throughout the Los Angeles area. Through all of this experience, she has developed expertise in treating children with elementary articulation issues, brain trauma injuries, global delays, autism and more. She founded the Santa Monica Voice Therapy organization because she truly believes in the power of our youth and wants to see them perform to their highest abilities.



The team at Santa Monica Voice Therapy provides Voice Therapy, Voice Communication & Training, Stuttering Therapy and Speech & Language services. They have created a fully comprehensive voice evaluation for parents that fear their child might be behind in some areas related to speech. Through this evaluation they are able to determine factors that may be affecting a child's vocal abilities.



About LA Speech Therapy Solutions

Santa Monica Voice Therapy services provider, LA Speech, is an institution that offers speech therapy treatment to Santa Monica and the greater Los Angeles area. Their specialty lies in pediatric voice therapy but they offer their services to patients of all ages.



For more information or to book an evaluation, visit them online at LASpeechTherapySolutions.com or call 323-954-6480.