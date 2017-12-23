Yelm, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2017 --The Triad Arts Theater posted a unique interview with a man claiming to be the spirit of St. Nick ie "Santa". The exchange was preceded with exploding overhead houselights, as if to say "now do I have your attention"?.



A "being there" account of history as told by St. Nicholas details his life from ancient Rome to the real origins of flying reindeer and Santa Klaus. Included are more racy topics like alien bases in the North Pole-Antarctic, inner earth "elves", actual "men in black" and various historically documented miracles about Christmas. It is true St. Nick was the patron saint of Russia, and this interview is convincing enough to make some historians (and UFO enthusiasts) scratch their heads in bewilderment.



Interviewer "Lady Jayne" found this mysterious individual wandering her theater making inquiries about a certain St. Nicholas movie. Apparently he wanted to "check it for historical accuracy".



In the interview Ms. Jayne states " When I was a child I was destroyed when told there was no such thing as Santa- Life became black and white after that". St Nick responds he was "disheartened himself to be told he does not exist".



"There is some kind of miracle going on here because you look great for being born in the 3rd century". Santa recommends "When you are in a state of Joy, and not plagued by emotional upheavals, your cells wont wrinkle you up. Be Jolly!, look at life and never take it too seriously. If we could be jolly and laugh and be filled with Joy- Especially love… then we would be a society living for a lot longer."



Truly an indelible interview that may prove even more magical for adults than for children.



