Santanna Energy: 33 Years in the Making

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2021 --Santanna Energy Services opened its door in 1988, just as energy de-regulation was getting underway. Its mission is to create life-long relationships by providing quality services to customers, communities and employees.



At Santanna Energy, customers become part of the family. Santanna builds trust with their customers – helping them save time with convenient and simple energy plans that add value. Santanna always shows how much they care. Listen as a few of our employees share their favorite memories from over the years.



Santanna Energy started out in Illinois and has expanded to Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Matt Drogos, Channel Relations Manager, reflects on this growth:



"My favorite memory is when we expanded our footprint outside the state of Illinois. When I first started we offered one product – natural gas – that we could only provide to commercial customers in Illinois. However, in early 2010, after much hard work and dedication by all levels of Santanna staff, we were able to enter other markets in the Midwest giving commercial and residential customers in those markets the opportunity to purchase natural gas – and later electricity - at competitive prices. Santanna was always a leader in the deregulated energy marketplace in Illinois and to be able to provide our products and expertise in other states was pretty cool."



Santanna Energy became an Employee-Owned Company in 2017 which allowed all employees to have a stake in the company and make their voices heard. Greg Rabaey, President at Santanna Energy Services, reflects more on this momentous occasion:



"The most satisfying and memorable event for me, was day we became an Employee-Owned Company (January 3, 2017). Being able to share with everyone the opportunity for ownership, and help build an ownership culture, was and still is very exciting!"



Santanna Energy is a fun company to work for and offers a variety of opportunities to interact and build productive teams. Yuri Borjas, Learning and Development Specialist, reflects on company culture:



"One of my favorite memories being with Santanna is when the company would have, The corn hole (Bags) tournaments to get everyone to know each other in a friendly competition. Plus, building stronger teams helps us be more empathetic with customers."



Santanna Energy offers cost-effective fixed rate Natural Gas and Electricity plans with a variety of term lengths. In addition, Santanna listens to their customers to develop new energy plans to meet emerging needs.



Based on customer feedback, Santanna developed Prime Plus and Predict-A-Bill for those in selected service areas. Choose Predict-A-Bill to pay the SAME dollar amount each month for unlimited energy* for one full year.



Choose Prime Plus to get protection from rate increases with the benefit of potentially paying a lower price if the market rate decreases. Choose a bundle (both Electricity and Natural Gas) for special savings and one-stop shopping on whole-home coverage.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans to renew or add a service, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for 32 years and growing!



* Prime Plus and Predict-A-Bill are currently available for Illinois only. Restrictions apply. Enrollment based upon program eligibility. Customers using more than 125% of normal monthly usage as determined by Santanna may be required to switch plans.