Santanna Energy Awarded at the Quality Texas Foundation

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --Santanna Energy Services is one of the receipts for the 2020 Texas Governor's Award at the Quality Texas foundation!



The Quality Texas Foundation helps businesses, hospitals, schools, government agencies and non-profits improve performance. They educate, train, assess, provide feedback and recognize organizations committed to a journey of excellence.



The award houses five tiers: Governor's Award Level, Achievement Level, Progress Level, Commitment Level and Pioneer Level. Santanna Energy achieved the third "Progress Level" with an on-site visit in Austin, Texas and Bolingbrook, Illinois.



Quality Texas encourages use of the Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence and other methods that drive efficiency and effectiveness. Our work saves jobs, improves communities and creates a stronger state and nation, and ultimately a better world for mankind.



Who is Santanna Energy?



Santanna Energy Services is 100% employee owned and has been around for 32 years offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Santanna Energy opened its doors in 1988 with a mission to create life-long relationships by providing quality services to customers, communities and employees. Santanna services plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania!



Santanna Energy Services has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and again, the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, their fixed rate plans can help customers secure their monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of their contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month. Contact Santanna Energy Services at any time to discuss a current utility account and any other options Santanna Energy may have available.



Since Santanna Energy values their customers, they now offer a NEW Customer Rewards Program so that it makes sense to switch! Santanna customers receive $25 in rewards just by paying their bill! That's $300 in rewards dollars a year! In this program, customers receive daily coupons for groceries, gift card giveaways, take-out deals and more! These Reward Dollars can be used in over 500,000 ways such as: 330,000+ online shopping deals, 85,000+ restaurants for take-out or deliveries, thousands of online products, 25,000+ hotels and resorts for when we can travel and MORE! The best part – rewards dollars never expire! New options and bonuses are added each month!



Santanna Energy Services also has a NEW Customer Referral Program! Since customers love Santanna Energy so much as their energy provider of choice, Santanna wants customers to share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 in rewards!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for 32 years and growing!