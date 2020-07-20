Santanna Energy Boosts Employee Morale While Working Remote

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2020 --Since the middle of March 2020, Santanna Energy Services has temporarily transitioned to remote work life and their team has done an excellent job doing so. Each department has shown brand new skills and overcome obstacles to provide the same quality value to their customers even during difficult times.



Santanna Energy always showed appreciation towards their employee owners within the Austin, Texas and Bolingbrook, Illinois office. With working remote, that goal has become a challenge.



During these times, Santanna Energy has made an effort to surprise their employee owners with a special treat in the mail each month. In April, Santanna Energy sent over an arrangement of cookies from "Cheryl's Cookies" in Ohio. Santanna Energy wanted to also make this effort as a treat after a three day weekend.



The next month, May, Santanna Energy sent over a snack arrangement filled with popcorn, pretzels, chips, chocolate and more! This arrangement came from the company "Funky Chunky Chip Zel Pop" Collection.



Last month in June, Santanna Energy provided a bag of "Grandma's Cookies" and two custom face masks with Santanna Energy's logo on the front.



With each gift, Santanna Energy asks that any or all employee owners send over pictures to be posted on all of their social media platforms to keep up everyone's spirits. Santanna Energy is always looking for ways to not only bring value to their customers but keep up the employee morale smiles on everyone's face.



Who is Santanna Energy?

Santanna Energy Services is 100% employee owned and has been around for 32 years offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Santanna Energy opened its doors in 1988 with a mission to create life-long relationships by providing quality services to customers, communities and employees. Santanna services plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania!



At Santanna Energy, customers become a part of the family. Santanna Energy values their time and trust and want to show how much they care.



Santanna Energy Services has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and again, the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, their fixed rate plans can help customers secure their monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of their contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month. Contact Santanna Energy Services at any time to discuss a current utility account and any other options Santanna Energy may have available.



Then get REWARDED every time you pay your bill!



Since Santanna Energy values their customers, they now offer a NEW Customer Rewards Program so that it makes sense to switch! Santanna customers receive $25 in rewards just by paying their bill! That's $300 in rewards dollars a year! In this program, customers receive daily coupons for groceries, gift card giveaways, take-out deals and more! These Reward Dollars can be used in over 500,000 ways such as: 330,000+ online shopping deals, 85,000+ restaurants for take-out or deliveries, thousands of online products, 25,000+ hotels and resorts for when we can travel and MORE! The best part – rewards dollars never expire! New options and bonuses are added each month!



Santanna Energy Services also has a NEW Customer Referral Program! Since customers love Santanna Energy so much as their energy provider of choice, Santanna wants customers to share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 in rewards!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for 32 years and growing!