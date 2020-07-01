Santanna Energy Brings the FIREWORKS to Energy Plans

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2020 --Santanna Energy has SO MUCH to offer in comparison to other energy providers. Not only does Santanna Energy provide superior customer service but brings VALUE to their customers with Rewards benefit to fit everyone's lifestyle needs.



Santanna Energy Services is 100% employee owned and has been around for 32 years offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Santanna Energy opened its doors in 1988 with a mission to create life-long relationships by providing quality services to customers, communities and employees. Santanna services plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania!



At Santanna Energy, customers become a part of the family. Santanna Energy values their time and trust and want to show how much they care.



Santanna Energy Services has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and again, the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, their fixed rate plans can help customers secure their monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of their contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month. Contact Santanna Energy Services at any time to discuss a current utility account and any other options Santanna Energy may have available.



Santanna Energy recently launched a NEW Product for customers to help on their energy bills called "Gold Prime PLUS".



What is the difference with Gold Prime PLUS and a regular fixed rate plan?



Better than a regular ?xed price program with protection from increases in rates AND the security of lowered rates when market prices drop below your ?xed rate. (This plan is currently for Illinois only).



How does Gold Prime PLUS work?



A guaranteed ?xed price per unit with reduced rate option. This plan is the best of both worlds - protection from rate increases with the bene?t of paying a lower price if the market decreases. This plan guarantees customers won't pay more than their price per unit for 12 months, even if market prices go up. With the Rate Reduction Bene?t, if market prices go down, customers pay the lower price, guaranteed!



Then get REWARDED every time you pay your bill!



Customers have probably heard "it's too much hassle to switch". Not only is it easy to switch, but there is no service interruption and customers receive great benefits! Since Santanna Energy values their customers, they now offer a NEW Customer Rewards Program so that it makes sense to switch! Santanna customers receive $25 in rewards just by paying their bill! That's $300 in rewards dollars a year! In this program, customers receive daily coupons for groceries, gift card giveaways, take-out deals and more! These Reward Dollars can be used in over 500,000 ways such as: 330,000+ online shopping deals, 85,000+ restaurants for take-out or deliveries, thousands of online products, 25,000+ hotels and resorts for when we can travel and MORE! The best part – rewards dollars never expire! New options and bonuses are added each month!



Santanna Energy Services also has a NEW Customer Referral Program! Since customers love Santanna Energy so much as their energy provider of choice, Santanna wants customers to share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 in rewards!



Santanna Energy has no sign up or switching fees! When delivery starts, customers receive natural gas and/or electricity from Santanna's supply to their home or business through the current utility. Think of the current utility company as a delivery service that also offers energy. When customers do business with Santanna, they still receive the same quality energy, delivered the same way, with one bill from their utility provider. Customers simply pay the price for Santanna's energy instead of theirs. Customers can sign up with Santanna Energy Services at any time. Utility choice programs are open for enrollment and participation is strictly voluntary.



The customers current utility will still be responsible for installing, operating and maintaining their meters and gas or electricity distribution system. The current utility will still be the main contact in any emergency such as a gas leak, fire or power outage. However, the choice is completely voluntary when it comes to the company customers purchase their energy from!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for 32 years and growing!