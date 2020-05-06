Santanna Energy Introduces a NEW Energy Plan

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2020 --Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 31 years offering fixed rate natural gas and electricity plans. Now, Santanna Energy is excited to announce a NEW energy plan called "Gold Prime Plus!".



What were the previous plans?

Santanna Energy's original plans, that are still offered, are their Fixed Price Plans (also known as "Select PLUS Plans" and "Premier PLUS Plans"). A plan to fit everyone's lifestyle needs!



Santanna's fixed rate plans can help customers secure their monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of your contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month.



Then get REWARDED every time you pay your bill!



How does it work?

When delivery starts, you receive natural gas and/or electricity from our supply to your home or business through your current utility. Think of your utility company as a delivery service that also offers energy. When you do business with us, you still receive the same quality energy, delivered the same way, with one bill from your utility. You simply pay the price for our energy instead of theirs. You can sign up with Santanna Energy Services at any time. Utility choice programs are open for enrollment and participation is strictly voluntary.



Your current utility will still be responsible for installing, operating and maintaining their meters and gas or electricity distribution system. You will still contact your current utility in an emergency situation such as a gas leak or fire or power outage. They will also continue to read your meters, and invoice you for the distribution of your gas and/or electric.



What is the difference with Gold Prime PLUS?

Reward yourself in more ways than one! Better than a regular fixed price program with protection from increases in rates AND the security of lowered rates when market prices drop below your fixed rate.



How does Gold Prime PLUS work?

A guaranteed fixed price per unit with reduced rate option. This plan is the best of both worlds - protection from rate increases with the benefit of paying a lower price if the market decreases. This plan guarantees customers won't pay more than their price per unit for 12 months, even if market prices go up. With the Rate Reduction Benefit, if market prices go down, customers pay the lower price, guaranteed!



Why Choose Santanna?

Santanna is 100% employee owned and service plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA! Santanna Energy Services values its customers and considers them a part of the family! Once a customer makes the easy switch over to Santanna Energy as their natural gas and/or electricity provider, they automatically gain access to our NEW Customer Rewards Program! After that, customers can refer a friend!



First, what is the Rewards program? This program offers Santanna customers $25 in Reward Dollars Monthly just by paying their bills – that's $300 each year in rewards! In this program, customers receive daily coupons for groceries, gift card giveaways, take-out deals and more! These Reward Dollars can be used in over 500,000 ways such as: 330,000+ online shopping deals, 85,000+ restaurants for take-out or deliveries, thousands of online products, 25,000+ hotels and resorts for when we can travel and MORE! The best part – rewards dollars never expire! New options and bonuses are added each month!



What is the Customer Referral Program? Since customers love Santanna Energy so much as their energy provider of choice, Santanna wants customers to share the love with their family and friends! For each person a customer refers to Santanna Energy Services, they get $25 in rewards! This program is for current customers only.



How does it work? For each person a customer refers to sign up with Santanna Energy, they get rewards! The process takes three easy steps!



1. Tell everyone about Santanna Energy Services

2. Give friend Santanna's photo number to sign up (855-913-1125)

3. The current customers First and Last name is the PROMO CODE



After the sign up is complete, the current customer will receive an email stating they received $25 in rewards!



Who wouldn't want to get rewarded just by paying their bills?! They have to USE it, might as well CHOOSE it!



Maybe people don't realize all of the uses for Natural Gas and Electricity, such as.. warm showers, cooking dinner, laundry, warming a home, cooling the fridge, air conditioning and more! Santanna Energy is the perfect choice to not only receive rewards for paying the bills they HAVE to pay anyways, but to receive fixed rate plans to keep the cost of their bills at a rate that fits our customers!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!

At Santanna Energy Services, they are constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs! Over the next many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch over to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: http://www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for over 31 years and growing!