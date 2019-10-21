Santanna Energy Is Sponsoring the Chicago Wolves Hockey Team

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Santanna Energy Services is taking over the 3rd period for all Chicago Wolves home games! The Chicago Wolves serve all of the Chicagoland area. Home games are played at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Santanna Energy is all about the community – being in a sponsorship with the Wolves is a great way to reach out to community even more!



During the 3rd period at every home game, Santanna Energy is taking over the arena! The company will be on display on the 360 degree LED ribbon, Arena Jumbotron and the other ribbons above and below the Jumbotron! The arena will LIGHT UP with Santanna pride! Voice overs will talk all about how customers have a choice for energy and why Santanna Energy wants to be that choice! Announcers will also talk about the NEW Customer Rewards Program, offering $25 a month in rewards dollars to use towards over 500,000 perks such as shopping, dining, travel and more!



Watching the game on TV? A banner will appear on the screen at the introduction of the 3rd period. TIME OUT – a live read about Santanna being a sponsor and about who we are will be broadcasted during every time-out. Santanna's logo will be on display on the scoring bar leaving and returning from break! Two commercial spots will air talking about why everyone loves Santanna Energy and the perks that come with it – so don't leave the couch!



On social media? The Chicago Wolves will announce Santanna Energy as a sponsor on Twitter and Facebook throughout the season! Santanna Energy will be retweeting the love!



Who is Santanna Energy?

There are hundreds of uses for Natural Gas and Electricity in a home.. such as taking a warm shower, cooking dinner for the family, drying the laundry, warming a home, keeping beverages cold and chilling a home when it is too hot are just a few examples of many!! They know they have to USE it, might as well CHOOSE it! Santanna Energy Services is an alternative Natural Gas and Electricity provider that serves thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.



Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 30 years. Santanna understands the industry and knows what customers are looking for. Santanna wants to make a house feel like a home. Santanna makes it easy to switch, with no service interruption and the current utility will continue to deliver and service each product!



So why choose Santanna Energy? Santanna values their customers – offering unique customer rewards for benefits like shopping, dining, travel AND a NEW customer referral program as well as tremendous customer service. In the New Customer Rewards Program, customers can earn $25 a month in rewards dollars - that's $300 a YEAR! The best part – the rewards never expire! Santanna Energy strives every day to be the best we can be for our customers Energy Needs!



Santanna Energy Should Be Their Energy Choice!

Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs! Over the next many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch over to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com