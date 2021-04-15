Santanna Energy Offers an Exceptional Customer Service Experience

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2021 --Santanna Energy Services is an electricity and natural gas supplier that customers can trust. Contacting an energy provider is never at the top of anyone's list. But for customers who call Santanna, trust and comfort start with the energy specialist in the call center. These specialists take pride in providing convenience, value and simplicity to every customer.



Kaliyha C., customer service specialist, promotes positive communication to all customers. She explains: "I ensure you have a great experience by using a positive tone, smiling throughout the call, and actively listening to you. I also thank you for being part of the Santanna family and let you know you are greatly appreciated!"



Echoing Kaliyha, many customers share how Santanna Energy Specialists take care of their needs, make them feel special, and help ensure they reap all the benefits Santanna offers:



"Have had Santanna Gas for a while and finally changed my electric to them. Never had a wait time to talk to a rep. Always on top of things and ready to help." (Grace C. – April 14th, 2021)



"Such helpful customer service reps!". (Lana K. – April 1st, 2021)



"Excellent service and great offers thank you!". (Rene C. – April 1st, 2021)



"Very helpful staff on the phone. Great service and reward program." (Kathi D. – March 15th, 2021)



"Just signed up but so far really loving their communication and transparency!" (Samuel C. – March 1st, 2021)



At Santanna, customers become a part of the family. Santanna is 100% employee owned, which fosters a community of caring. Santanna makes energy easy. From enrolling in an energy plan to answering questions about a bill, Santanna's energy specialists offer friendly, quick, and knowledgeable assistance. Most specialists are centrally located in the Mid-West, right in the heart of Santanna's service area. They understand unexpected weather conditions and have plans set up to fit customers' needs.



Santanna Energy's goal is to take the guess work out of choosing an energy plan. Trust Santanna's energy specialists to present the right set of energy plans. Customers can choose electricity, natural gas, or an exclusive bundle. With a bundle, customers sign up for both utilities at once for convenient one-stop enrollment and renewal. For over 30 years, Santanna Energy has provided peace of mind energy all year long.



Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs! For many years to come, Santanna Energy will be committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Institutional and more. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for 32 years and growing!