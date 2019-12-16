Santanna Energy Services Announces Leadership Transition

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2019 --Santanna Energy Services (Santanna) is pleased to announce the promotion of one of its senior managers. Doug Cueller, CEO, announced effective December 16, 2019, the promotion of Leticia Basak to Director of Midwest Operations.



Leticia Basak, Director of Midwest Operations



Leticia joined Santanna in 2018 as Manager, Sales and Marketing and has worked to drive success within that area. Leticia has more than 20 years of experience in operations, sales and marketing in the Retail Energy space. Within this new role, Leticia will be responsible for all aspects of our sales, marketing, customer experience and engagement strategies for Santanna.



"Santanna covets innovation and hard work, and rewards those who are committed to Santanna's future." Said Doug Cueller. "Today we would like to recognize Leticia Basak as an individual who contributed leadership and innovative ideas to Santanna, and who has worked to affect positive change and company growth. This leadership transition is part of our long-term strategy to position Santanna to be successful for the next 30 years. I am confident that Leticia will provide the leadership necessary for our success."



For more information, please contact Tara Soderstrom at 630-789-6022 ext 412 or visit the Santanna Energy Services website at www.SantannaEnergyServices.com. For over 30 years, Santanna Energy Services has been the energy supplier of choice for hundreds of thousands of customers. Santanna supplies natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the Midwest.