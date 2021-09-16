Santanna Energy Services Appoints Kenneth Gilroy to Board of Directors

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2021 --Santanna Energy Services, a leading alternative energy company servicing residential, commercial, business and more in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania would like to announce the appointment of Kenneth Gilroy to the Santanna Energy Services Board of Directors.



"I am excited that Santanna has added a 2nd independent Director to our Board effective September 2021 and look forward with anticipation to the outside perspective that Ken will bring to the Board and to Santanna and his support of our company and our marketing efforts," says Wayne Gatlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Santanna Energy Services.



Gilroy currently serves as Director of Product Management at Dwellworks LLC and has completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Cleveland State University.



Gilroy has more than 30 years of experience developing solutions for physical and digital retail marketplaces, focused primarily on generating and refining product ideas and conversion funnels for business to consumer goods and services. Gilroy is a published author and has several consumer product utility patents. Gilroy will provide the Board with needed insight based on digital advertising technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics related to marketing and advertising.



Please join us in welcoming Ken Gilroy to our Santanna Energy Family.



