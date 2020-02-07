Santanna Energy Services Appoints New Board Member

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --February 7th, 2020 – Santanna Energy Services, a leading alternative energy company servicing residential, commercial, business and more in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania would like to announce the appointment of Annabelen Hemelgarn to the Santanna Energy Services Board of Directors.



"I am excited that Santanna has added a 2nd independent Director to our Board effective in February 2020, and look forward with anticipation to the outside perspective that Annabelen will bring to the Board and to Santanna and her support of our company and our marketing efforts," says Wayne Gatlin, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Santanna Energy Services.



Hemelgarn currently serves as a Vice President of ABA Energy Partners Inc in Cincinnati, Ohio and is owner/founder of AB Ignite Design, Inc. Hemelgarn completed a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and a Masters in Design, Architecture, Art and Planning at the University of Cincinnati.



Hemelgarn has served in Marketing and Advertising roles for numerous companies to drive growth and customer volume across various platforms. Hemelgarn will provide the Board with needed insight based on digital advertising technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics related to marketing and advertising.



Please join us in welcoming Annabelen Hemelgarn to our Santanna Energy Family.



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, Texas and Bolingbrook, Illinois, is an alternative Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for over 31 years and growing! More information can be found online at www.santannaenergyservices.com