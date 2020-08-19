Santanna Energy Services Welcomes a New Member

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --Santanna Energy would like to welcome Anthony Magnanti to the Santanna family. Anthony joins Santanna as the Manager of Direct Sales. In this role, Anthony will help drive consumer and commercial growth through Santanna Energy's Customer Service and Inside Sales call centers, broker channel and other future sales channels. Anthony has more than 10 years of experience in retail energy and direct sales, most recently with One Source Provider as the Sr Director of Operations, and prior to that with Direct Energy Services, where he was the Head of US North Direct Sales.



Anthony joins Santanna as they redefine their Customer Service and Inside Sales departments, into teams that specialize in meeting the four basic needs that our customer have; New Products & Services, Questions & Help, Renewals, and Retention. Santanna Mission is to "To create life-long relationships by providing quality service to customers", by meeting our customer's basic needs, and delivering a superior customer experience every time.



Welcome Anthony!



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, Texas and Bolingbrook, Illinois, is an alternative Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988 and have been in business for over 31 years and growing! More information can be found online at www.santannaenergyservices.com