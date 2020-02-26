Santanna Energy Services Welcomes More Employee Owners

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Customers may have heard about companies being owned by large corporations where they aren't too involved or attached to their employees or customers. Santanna Energy Services is 100% Employee Owned! Every current employee is an employee owner who cares and values every Santanna Energy customer.



Santanna Energy made this historic transition as of January 3rd, 2017! Santanna Energy has been around for over 31 years delivering Natural Gas and Electricity into homes. Employee owners become one big family – which makes Santanna customers a part of the family as well!



Every employee at Santanna Energy Services plays an essential part – whether they are in Operations, Finance, Sales, Customer Services, IT and more. The key difference in an Employee Owned company like Santanna is that team members not only contribute; they are also recognized for their contribution with a stake of ownership.



As an employee-owned company, every person on the team is dedicated to the mission of developing lifelong relationships with customer and the community. As a result, customers have peace of mind knowing that their energy needs are being met by people who share their same values and who are committed to providing outstanding service quality.



Santanna Energy asked a handful of their employees to give their own words on what being an employee owner means to them. Here is what they had to say:



Bryan Rogers, Mass Market Coordinator - "One of the benefits of being an Employee Owner is your voice is heard in a REAL way. If you have an idea to make things better, they listen and truly value your opinion. There is a sense of pride in each department and we always encourage each other, as well as the company, to grow".



Tobie Nunn, Financial Operations Supervisor - "As an Employee-Owner, I have an overwhelming sense of pride and connection to Santanna, which impacts the work I do every day. I take responsibility for doing my very best because at the end of the day, I own it. It's more than simply a paycheck or potential payoff. For me, it's a conscience CHOICE".



Ola Ayorinde, Sales & Operations Analyst - "I am happy to be an employee owner! Knowing that I have a stake in the success of the company I work for gives me a greater satisfaction. With ESOP I know I have a retirement savings plan that provides financial benefits after my retirement. This and many more are the motivations behind my increased productivity and coming up with ideas to simplify complex business solutions".



Yuri Borjas, Human Resource Generalist - "Being an Employee Owner isn't just about the money or stocks, it's about the success of the company. I have been with the company for 7 years and watching the company change in 2017 to ESOP has been exciting. It has changed the culture, motivation and direction within the team. Everything is a team effort and everyone is reaching for the same goals and more!"



Matthew Spilman, Project Manager - "The EO model is a big part of what inspired my attraction to Santanna. Every day, we have a unique opportunity to go to work and build something great. We have a unique opportunity to innovate and shape our products & services. Employee ownership compels us to be growth-driven. We're all in this together - for each other and for our customers. That's a great feeling to have."



Darmella Richardson, Sales & Operations Analyst - "As an employee owner, you are invested in the company and in its success. You care about the company, which motivates you to work even harder. As an employee owner, you have peace of mind knowing that you have something that will benefit you at retirement".



Melanie Guay, Channel Relations Support Coordinator - "To me ESOP is a culture, versus a retirement number. We are influencers in the company and how we treat each other. Our leadership shares our financials with everyone. I can make a suggestion and it will be listened to. Even if it's not accepted, I feel like everyone's opinion matters. As any business owner, I feel like I am always promoting our company and not just during work hours but also while out with friends and family not because you have too, but because you want to".



Why did Santanna Energy become Employee Owned? Santanna Energy wanted to create liquidity for the previous shareholders without selling in the marketplace and create a stock-based employee benefit that is directly related to the success of Santanna. With this program, it aligns employee motivations with Santanna's long-term success and ensures Santanna is around for another 30 years!



With this opportunity comes benefits for the employees! Every employee has an opportunity of ownership which is not a common opportunity within other companies. Fewer than 1 in 200 companies are employee owned in the U.S. Employee owners share directly in the success they are helping to create and stock is allocated to employees at absolutely NO COST to them. Another benefit in this program is long-term creation of retirement wealth!



Who is Santanna Energy?

Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 31 years, servicing plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Santanna Energy understands the industry and knows what customers are looking for. Santanna wants to make a house feel like a home. It is easy to switch, with no service interruption and the current utility will continue to deliver and service each product!



Santanna Energy has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, the fixed rate plans help secure a monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of a customers contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month.



So why choose Santanna Energy? Santanna values their customers – offering unique customer rewards for benefits like shopping, dining, travel AND a NEW customer referral program as well as tremendous customer service. In the New Customer Rewards Program, customers can earn $25 a month in rewards dollars - that's $300 a YEAR! The best part – the rewards never expire! Santanna Energy strives every day to be the best they can be for their customers Energy needs!



Make an impact on the lives of others!



For more information on plans and products or to enroll with Santanna Energy Services, call 630-552-6881 or go online: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook, IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA. Founded in 1988 and in business for over 30 years and growing.