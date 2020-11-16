Santanna Is Thankful for Their Customers

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2020 --November makes everyone think about what they are thankful for and Santanna Energy Services is thankful for their customers! Each month, customers leave reviews to help Santanna Energy improve and to know that they are putting their customers first! Below are a few recent reviews that have Santanna Energy feeling thankful!



Santanna Energy prides itself on excellent customer service. Below are a few reviews regarding personal customer experiences:



"Monica was very helpful, efficient and explained everything very well. Santana is very lucky to have such a very personable and knowledge employee". - Nancy R (October 15th, 2020 – BBB)



"Working with Santanna Energy Customer Care Agents has always been a delightful experience! Mr. O represented all of Santanna's high-quality, talent, and skills wonderfully and exemplary during our customer interaction and I am so thankful. Thank you again. I am so blessed to be part of the Santanna customer community!" – Maurice W (October 1st, 2020 – BBB)



Santanna Energy provides offers that current customers rave about:



"When signing up for electric and gas coverage, Santanna Energy was very helpful in giving me competitive rates on both utilities. Not only that, but my Inside Sales Rep, Montserrat, was extremely helpful in answering my many questions about the coverage. Being a first time home buyer, I wanted to gain a better understanding of how the utility rates translated to $ amounts and Montserrat was very informative and patient. I highly recommend Santanna Energy for not only their competitive rates, but for their outstanding customer service". – Nathan E. (October 12th, 2020 – Google)



"Santanna is always one of my go-to companies when I compare electric and gas rates. They are usually one of the lowest offers out there and provide great flexibility with their different rate programs. I had a question about my current plan, and one of their newer plans, which necessitated a call to their customer service. Wait time was minimal, and their customer service rep., Ashley, was very professional, cordial, and patient with me regarding my many questions. She provided me with all of the information I requested in a timely fashion. Nice job, Santanna, in training your customer service reps properly in how to provide excellent service" – Robert D. (May 19th, 2020 – Google)



Santanna Energy offers a valuable rewards program for customers where they receive $25 in rewards dollars each month just for paying their bills:



"Great experience and fun to use points toward coupons" - Jennifer M. (October 17th, 2020 – Google).



"I've been with Santanna for a while now, and the Customer Service Department is the Best. Santanna is the supplier of my AEP and Columbia Gas. I have yet to find any other company that can beat the prices they offer. They also have a rewards program that's really nice. Try them out, you'll be surprised". – Terry C (August 18th, 2020 – Google)



These reviews are a few of many from customers raving about their experiences from Santanna Energy Services!



Santanna Energy Should Be The Energy Choice!



Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs. For many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch over to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



