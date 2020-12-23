Santanna Spreads Holiday Cheer

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2020 --Santanna Energy Services is feeling the spirit of giving this holiday season. Santanna Energy has partnered with Feeding America, the Central Texas Food Bank and local chapters of the American Red Cross.



Santanna Energy Services provides Natural Gas and Electricity services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for over 32 years. Santanna Energy is also proud to be 100% Employee owned! These three charities were hand-picked by Santanna very own Employee Owners – giving every employee their own voice in helping the company decide how to allocate donations. Says Santanna President Greg Rabaey, "Santanna Employee Owners are committed to helping families in the communities where we live and serve, in good times and bad. In this Holiday Season, many families have a great need, and our Employee Owners are making a difference."



By choosing these three organizations, Santanna Energy is donating money to a nationwide charity, as well as to one charity in each state where Santanna has their offices (Illinois and Texas). Santanna Energy's overall focus is to help provide food and support to families and communities.



Santanna Energy HR Supervisor Joyeeta Banerjee says, "Every year, Santanna strives to give back to the communities we serve and live in. 2020 is no different when it comes to the spirit of giving. We are an Employee-Owned company and excited to select a list of charities through our Employee Owners' committee. I take pride in working for a company who sees value in being generous and encourages its employee owners to give back to our communities."



It's all part of warming hearth and home. It's all part of the Santanna difference.



Learn more about these organizations below.



American Red Cross of Greater Chicago



The American Red Cross (ARC), also known as The American National Red Cross, is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and disaster preparedness education in the United States.



Each day, thousands of people provide compassionate care to those in need. Their network of generous donors, volunteers and employees share a mission of preventing and relieving suffering, locally at home and around the world.



They roll up their sleeves and donate time, money and blood. They learn or teach life-saving skills so their communities can be better prepared when the need arises. They do this every day because the Red Cross is needed - every day.



Feeding America

For 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by providing food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks.



Today, Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization—a powerful and efficient network of 200 food banks across the country. As food insecurity rates hold steady at the highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need. We feed 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors.



Central Texas Food Bank



The Central Texas Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief charity in Central Texas.



They work with food donors across the country, financial supporters and volunteers to fill unmet needs in Central Texas. This commitment from private, government and charitable partners has allowed them to bring 39 million meals to their community last year and into the hands of families and local nonprofits that turn to them for help. There are three key ways they do this.



A leader in the fight against hunger for nearly 38 years, their mission is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger.



More about Santanna Energy Services



Santanna Energy provides stability in a changing world. Most plans feature fixed rates. This means that the amount customers pay for each unit of energy (kWh, therms or mcf) stays the same. Customers' total bills change each month, though, as they use more or less Natural Gas and/or Electricity.



Santanna Energy's prices are cost-effective because they have experts who buy enough Natural Gas and Electricity at reasonable prices. Santanna can offer and guarantee preferred prices to customers for as long as 18 months – that's enough for two full winters! Choose a fixed rate plan to lock in a preferred rate.



Trust Santanna to make energy easy. At Santanna, a close partnership is developed with each customer. If a customer isn't satisfied, steps are taken to improve systems and processes to create a better experience. From enrolling in an energy plan to answering questions about a bill, Santanna's Customer Care Specialists offer friendly, quick, and knowledgeable assistance. Most specialists are centrally located in the Mid-West, right in the heart of Santanna's service area. They understand unexpected weather conditions and have plans set up to fit customers' needs. Customers trust Santanna to meet their energy needs!



Interested? Spread the Word! Share with your Friends!



Santanna Energy Services is constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs! For many years to come, Santanna Energy plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once they switch to Santanna Energy, they join a family.



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services, located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Business and more. Founded in 1988, Santanna has been in business for 32 years and growing!