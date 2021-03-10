Santanna's Referral Program

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2021 --Customers who love Santanna as their energy provider can share their experience by referring family, friends, neighbors, and even co-workers. Everyone wins! Current customers receive $25 Rewards Dollars for each person they refer who enrolls in a Santanna Natural Gas or Electricity plan. And immediately upon enrollment, these friends and family can themselves become Rewards members!



Susan Lloyd, Customer Engagement Supervisor, explains: "In today's busy marketplace, we all rely on online reviews to make the best purchase decisions for everything from coffee to living room furniture to energy plans. But we value word-of-mouth recommendations from those we know and trust even more. At Santanna, our Referral program was created to thank our loyal customers for sharing their positive experiences with friends who can also benefit by joining the Santanna family."



How Does the Referral Program Work?



Just three easy steps!



1. Current Santanna customers tell their friends about Santanna Energy Services and give them the phone number (855-913-1125) to enroll.



2. Their friends enroll in a Santanna Natural Gas or Electricity plan by calling 855-913-1125.



3. Their friends mention the Referral Promotion Code to the energy specialist who answers the phone. The promotion code is simply the current Santanna customer's First and Last Names.



After their friend's enrollment is complete, the current customer receives an email with $25 Rewards Dollars that can be used in the Santanna Energy Rewards online portal.



What is Santanna Energy Rewards?

Santanna Energy Rewards is an exclusive online loyalty program that provides amazing discounts on valuable merchandise and services. Santanna customers join for free. They receive at least $25 Rewards Dollars each month that can be used to save 5% to 40% on brand name products, neighborhood services, dining options, travel, and more. Plus, they can participate in daily Sweepstakes, answer trivia questions, and explore the Deal of the Day.



Who wouldn't want to get rewarded just by paying for their energy?! People have to USE it, so they might as well CHOOSE it! People are so busy, they often don't think about the many important uses of Natural Gas and Electricity. Warm showers. Hot meals. Clean laundry. A warm, cozy home. Cold beverages. Air conditioning. All of these require energy and Santanna Energy is the perfect choice!



According to Lloyd, "At Santanna, we value our customers. Our energy plans are convenient and simple to understand. With more than 30 years under our belt, we understand the business AND we understand customer needs. We do all the work – and you reap all the Rewards!"



For more information on Santanna Energy's plans and products or to enroll in a plan, call 630-552-6881 or go online to: www.santannaenergyservices.com



About Santanna Energy Services

Santanna Energy Services located in Austin, TX and Bolingbrook IL, is a Natural Gas and Electricity Provider for Residential, Commercial, Institutional and more. The company was founded in 1988 and has been in business for 32 years and growing!