SAS Watch Company Introduces the SEA-02, a Swiss, Anti-Magnetic Professional Diver

SAS Watch Company is an Ireland-based watch company that designs, assembles, regulates, and tests in the country while sourcing their movements from Switzerland so users can trust the timekeeping.



After previously successfully releasing the SEA-01, the SEA-02 is everything that watch is and more, from a more ergonomic design and a slightly smaller case size, the SEA-02 is the perfect everyday watch.



The company received a lot of emails from people looking for a smaller version of the SEA-01 so they set out with the case and reduced it from 44mm diameter to a 42mm diameter, reducing the lug width from 24mm to 22mm and incorporating a scratch resistant double domed sapphire crystal. Every element of this watch was designed using the latest technology, manufactured to the highest standards and assembled in Ireland, by hand. Every watch is also regulated and tested thoroughly before it leaves.



"The main inspiration for this design came from the divers watches of the 70's but we wanted to create something a bit more modern and by using modern techniques we can give it serious specs to back up the looks," says SAS Watch Company owner Graeme Haughton, "The watch has a 500-meter depth rating, has anti-magnetic protection, a locking ring on the scratch resistant double domed sapphire crystal, Viton seals, triple sealed crown, solid steel screwbars, shock protection and a Swiss movement."



The SAS SEA-02 Professional Diver starts at €550 on Indiegogo with an either black or blue dial.



The SAS Watch Company is now live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sea-02#/



About SAS Watch Company Ltd

SAS Watch Company is an Irish based watch company offering tough durable watches for professionals. All their watches are designed in-house using the latest technology and built using the very best materials. The company uses only Swiss movements giving users the confidence knowing it can be serviced for many years to come. SAS stands for SEA AIR & SPORT. Their SEA Divers series watches are loaded with top features, and built to rival the very best in the industry.



For more information on SAS Watch Company visit: http://saswatchco.com