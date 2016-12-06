Sasura Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Release Next Innovation in Eyewear

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Innovative luxury eyewear brand, Sasura, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring their latest project to market – customizable, craftsman-quality eyewear. The sunglasses include a unique patented technology, which allows the wearer to incorporate a set of interchangeable sterling silver temple links to suit the style needs of each moment.



Recognizing that people want to express their individuality through their eyewear, the brand's founders, Alain Lachambre and Sherrill Nettleton, created this new, cutting-edge design, while still utilizing the classic elegance of traditional Italian craftsmanship. Each pair of glasses is made from premium materials and is finished by hand. The lenses are of the highest quality, with 100% UVA and UVB protection.



Wearers can choose from three different timeless frames – Classic, Navigator, and Contemporary – as well as the lens and frame color accents that they want. This revolutionary eyewear brand then offers a series of beautiful, 925 sterling silver links, crafted with six different designs, each one being a Sasura original. For even more style options, wearers can opt for a gold plated or a champagne crystal link finish.



These elegant links add a touch of personality and style that can be intuitively changed to create a brand new look, instantly. This gives wearers a whole new level of freedom with their eyewear, which, notes co-founder Sherrill Nettleton, is what people crave. "You will be able to create the sunglasses you need to link every part of your ever changing day."



Sasura provides a blank canvas for individuals to express their creativity through such an essential accessory. These high-quality, sterling silver links can also be incorporated into other jewelry pieces, such as charm bracelets or Sasura cufflinks.



Sasura is asking backers to help them raise CA$65,000 for the project and is offering fantastic deals for donors who choose to contribute through the Kickstarter campaign. Early Bird specials include a pair of Sasura sunglasses and links for only CA$139. A pair of luxury, customizable sunglasses from Sasura make excellent gifts for someone special, and the brand is offering deals on purchasing two pairs at once so customers can benefit from even greater savings.



To learn more about the campaign or to donate, visit the Sasura Kickstarter page.



About Sasura

Sasura was founded in 2011 by Canadian design team, Alain Lachambre and Sherrill Nettleton. After travelling the globe the year before, searching for inspiration to help create a fashion element that women could treasure, they discovered that empowering women and men with a way to express themselves through the most essential fashion accessory – their glasses – was the answer. Thus, Sasura was born, a luxury brand that strives to create the latest innovations in eyewear.