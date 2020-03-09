Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --Access Elevator offers Savaria home elevators to homeowners living in Milwaukee, Chicago, Northwest IN and surrounding areas. With their unique features and function, Savaria home elevators are the supreme home elevator option for homeowners looking to increase home mobility.



Savaria elevators are amongst the most affordable and functional home elevator models available to homeowners in Chicago, Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs such as Madison, Appleton and Wausau WI. Known for their affordability and their architectural appeal, these graceful home elevators add versatility and character to your home while adding practical convenience.



There are five unique and customizable models of Savaria home elevators: Vuelift, Zenith, Eclipse, Infinity, and Telecab. While each model comes with its own unique functions, Savaria home elevators are known for their smooth and quiet function and their sleek and attractive look. Some models include a 360-degree view, allowing you full integration and providing you with a unique and modern architectural component in your home.



Not only are Savaria home elevators a popular option due to their attractive look, but they are also known as being one of the leading home elevators in terms of speed. Savaria home elevators can travel up to 40 feet per minute, and 60 feet overall. With models that can hold up to 1,000 pounds, not only are these elevators created to increase mobility for people with limited mobility but those looking for ease of access and convenience in the comfort of their own home.



About Access Elevator.

Access Elevator provides a wide range of products and technologies to increase the home mobility of handicapped and elderly people living in Milwaukee, Chicago, Northwest IN and surrounding areas. With over 30 years of experience in creating unique mobility adaptations for increased function, Access Elevator's reputation for excellent customer service and quality products draws new customers daily. To learn more about the Savaria home elevator that's right for you, visit www.accesselevator.net.