Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2022 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is pleased to represent Savaria home elevators for homeowners in DeKalb, Madison, Glenview, McHenry, Downers Grove, Chicago, and the surrounding areas. Today's Savaria home elevators are often indistinguishable from the commercial elevators that people are all familiar with, and the expert team at Access Elevator has installed hundreds of these for homeowners.



Having a home elevator in the home allows homeowners to age in place as well, which many older adults prefer compared to having to move to a different home. Stairs are one of the most common areas where accidents happen in the home, and they also provide issues for many more that have limited mobility. Savaria home elevators provide much needed independence for everyone in the home.



When a homeowner includes a Savaria home elevator in their existing home or new home construction, they open up new opportunities of how the different rooms are laid out. For example, it is possible to eliminate hallways on upper floors as the elevator can open directly into bedrooms. Homeowners could also look at eliminating any stairways they may have, which can provide a space savings that allows more room in the home.



While a home elevator may seem like an extravagance, for many people it has become a necessity that keeps them from being locked off from areas of their home. And while those who can't use the stairs will find a Savaria home elevator a wonderful solution, it can be used for so much more.



For example, they may have a dedicated food storage location on the lower level of the home. A home elevator can carry not only people, but a lot of groceries down to the lower level. The same can be said of an upper floor that is used for storage for holiday decorations. And these are just a couple of examples of how Savaria home elevators can become an indispensable tool for homeowners.



Access Elevator knows that independence and mobility are important aspects of living. By providing several different models of Savaria home elevators, Access Elevator seeks to give easy access no matter what the unique requirements are.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator has a range of different platform lifts that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in DeKalb, Madison, Glenview, McHenry, Downers Grove, Chicago, and the surrounding areas.