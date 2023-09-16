Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2023 --Access Elevator is proud to offer Savaria lifts to Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that aging individuals in the community are looking for reliable aging-in-place solutions to stay put, Access Elevator rises to the occasion with affordable Savaria lifts that enable individuals to maintain autonomy and safety in their beloved homes.



Here are some of the ways in which Savaria lifts allow aging individuals to age-in-place and enjoy their golden years right at home:



- Stairlift Excellence - Navigating stairs can become a major obstacle for seniors. Savaria offers a range of high-quality stairlifts that make multi-story living possible again. These lifts are designed with user comfort and safety in mind, providing a smooth and secure ride up and down stairs.

- Maintaining Autonomy - With a Savaria lift installed, seniors can maintain their autonomy by eliminating the need for constant assistance when traversing stairs. This empowers them to move around their homes freely, reducing dependence on others.

- Enhancing Safety - Falls are a significant concern for the elderly. Savaria lifts can significantly reduce the risk of falls on stairs, providing peace of mind for both seniors and their loved ones.

- Personalized Solutions - Savaria lifts can be customized to fit various home configurations and individual needs. Whether dealing with straight or curved stairs, Savaria offers tailored solutions to ensure a perfect fit.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator is dedicated to enhancing the independence and safety of individuals and their loved ones with Savaria lifts for Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, and the surrounding areas. With over half a century of experience serving the community with mobility solutions, Access Elevator is widely recognized for their friendly service and affordable mobility solutions.



Visit www.accesselevator.com to learn more about Access Elevator and their Savaria lifts for Rochester, Ithaca, NY, Erie, Buffalo, or the surrounding areas.