Save Money on Parking in NYC with These Parking Deals

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2020 --San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking is changing the parking industry in New York City. With parking deals starting at $9.99 per day, On Air Parking helps travelers save by allowing them to purchase ahead of time and lock-in the low rates. The parking deals are in partnership with licensed and best-reviewed parking facilities all over NYC.



"On-street parking is a major cause of congestion," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "What if there's a way to get these cars off the road?"



"We believe cheap parking is a solution to this problem. Because now it doesn't cost an arm and a leg to park your vehicle for an entire day."



Similar to travel deals website Hotwire, On Air Parking only reveals the exact address of the parking facility once travelers make a purchase. The deals may be cancelled for free any time, no questions asked.



The company first sold NYC parking at Lenox Hill for $9.99 per day, followed by parking deals in Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Pennsylvania Station starting at $14.99 per day.



To purchase cheap New York parking, visit On Air Parking's city parking deals page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.