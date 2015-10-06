Save Money with Yearly Home Inspections

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --Many people know that it is an excellent idea to have their homes inspected after a major weather event like one of the infrequent hurricanes that visit our area, but most don't realize the effects that normal wear and tear can have on a building.



The normal hot and cool cycles that a building experiences in the course of a day can cause plumbing joints to work loose and electrical connections to loosen; heat over time can cause PVC pipes and roofing shingles to become brittle and prone to failure and just the natural vibration inherent in alternating current can cause electrical contacts to slip.



Add to these, the dangers that can result from even a small undetected water leak to both the structural soundness of a building and the health of its occupants and it becomes obvious that investing in yearly inspections to determine if there are any weaknesses developing in a building is a very good idea. It could be compared to having a yearly physical with a doctor.



For the majority of people, their home is their single biggest investment and for a business their offices and storefronts are at the heart of what they do. Major repairs could entail disruptions in a business and in the home are almost always much more taxing on the pocketbook.



Having a Multi Master Home Inspection Team, such as Top Dog Professional Handyman Services, inspect a property is one of the best ways to make sure it stays in top shape at minimum cost.



