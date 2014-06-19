Save on a New Mattress with Insider Tips from Mattress Journal

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --Words like expensive, intimidating, and frustrating are often used to describe mattress shopping, but the latest guide from Mattress Journal aims to simplify the experience.



Published June 18, the article titled “8 Ways to Save on Your Next Mattress,” details eight tips geared towards helping consumers get better deals without compromising quality or comfort. From the best times of year to shop, to tips on negotiating better deals, the blog presents several helpful strategies shoppers can employ.



Major holidays, like the upcoming 4th of July, are touted as some of the best times to save as retailers often focus sales around these days when they know people will be shopping. However, Mattress Journal suggests researching beds well in advance to avoid settling just for the savings.



Two other tips included involve proactively requesting better deals from salespeople. Asking is often the only way to get discounts or free items like pillows or bedding, according to the blog, and many stores have the power to negotiate to earn a sale.



Also explained in the article are the benefits checking a variety of brands, how looking online can lead to savings, the right way to compare mattresses, and more.



In addition to the eight “dos,” Mattress Journal offers a list of five mattress shopping “don’ts,” such as never buying used, falling for shady sales tactics, and more. Both experienced and first-time bed buyers can pick up helpful hints in the guide. The blog also links to additional resources and detailed mattress comparison guides for interested readers.



