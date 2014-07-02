Save on Mattresses During 4th of July Sales with Sleep Junkie's 2014 Guide

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2014 --Looking to save on a new mattress this summer? During 4th of July sales, retailers big and small offer their best deals of the season, making the upcoming holiday weekend the perfect time to buy.



To make shopping easier, mattress blog Sleep Junkie recently released a detailed guide to this year’s sales. The article, “4th of July Sales on Mattresses From Sears, Macy’s & More,” published July 1, looks at deals from several national retailers, and also includes comparison charts and top picks.



Sleep Junkie’s guide features 4th of July mattress sales from department stores including Macy’s, Walmart and Sears, mattress showroom Sleepy’s, and national online retailers Overstock, Amerisleep, Serta, plus 5 others.



All available promotions and dates are first listed by individual retailer, with details drawn from store websites, press releases and ads. The guide includes a wide range of innerspring, latex and memory foam beds encompassing all budget categories.



Sleep Junkie features their top picks based on assessment of reviews, value and retailer policies as well. Four budget-friendly beds from Macy’s Walmart and Amerisleep are highlighted, all under $1000 in queen size. Higher-end bargains in the spotlight come from Macy’s, Sears and Astrabeds.



A detailed analysis of the mattresses featured in this year’s 4th of July sales is also included in the article. Comparison tables sort offers by price, including deals under $500, between $500 and $1500, and those over $1500. Over 25 mattresses are included, with details on specifications, price, warranties and returns for quick and easy comparison.



Anyone thinking of a new bed will find helpful information in Sleep Junkie’s July 4th mattress guide, and the blog also features several buying guides, brand comparisons and other bed-related articles for interested readers.



About SleepJunkie.org

SleepJunkie.org is a blog dedicated to all things sleep, from mattresses, bedding, to research and more. With a focus on making mattress research easier, the website offers independent assessments and reviews of the latest brands and technologies. Readers also enjoy timely updates on mattress-related news and expert help in selecting the best mattress to fit their needs and lifestyle.