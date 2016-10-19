Save the Amorous Bald Eagles from Vanishing Away from the Face of America

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --The American Bald Eagle is carnivorous in nature, having an average lifespan of around 35-40 years, weighing almost 6.5- 14 lbs. The fundamental diet of these birds is fish and they can dive at a speed of 100 miles per hour in order to catch fishes.



These birds generally mate all round the year. Whenever the national bird proceeds along with their mates, they simply plunge for each other in a dramatic manner. Their courtship ritual is seemingly unusual as it involves locking talons and tumbling down the earth. Once the mating season comes to an end after a certain period of time the female lays about 2-3 eggs. And soon the baby bald eagles hatch out breaking their egg shells.



Ever imagined how beautiful will it be that scene, when the eggs hatch and the baby bald eagles come out of it? But with continuous deforestation and the annihilation of the natural habitats, it's hard to say whether the upcoming generations will be able to glance at these gallant creatures. On a serious note, the long-term settlement of the Bald Eagles at the Deer Park, 42 miles away from New York is about to get devastated. Just because of the proposed construction of Dragon Spring Temple of the Galley Hill Road. Many bald eagles will be homeless for some construction purpose and will have to resettle somewhere else, which is bound to hamper their newer generations. Thus, let's go hand in hand and sign the petition so that our appeals to hinder the construction project reaches the authorities in the White House.



About SaveBaldEagles

SaveBaldEagles, (http://savebaldeagles.com/), based in Canal ST, NY, is a website to help preserve the Bald Eagle's home, the New York City. The Website allows anyone to create and sign petitions asking the Obama Administration to take action on a range of issues. If a petition gets enough support, the Obama Administration will issue an official response.



