Save Time and Minimize Clutter This Summer with a Dumpster Rental

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --Now that the weather is nicer outside, many people are making the decision to clean out clutter and organize their home. One of the best ways to do this is with a dumpster rental. Millions of pounds of garbage are thrown out each year. While much of the garbage ends up in the landfills, that isn't the case with all of it. Many people end up throwing their old items out to the curb and hope it gets picked up by someone in need of the item or their local garbage collector.



Unfortunately, a lot of those items aren't disposed of properly and end up cluttering the landfills. The best thing individuals can do is to go through their items and determine if something is recyclable or not. If it isn't something that can be recycled, it should be thrown out. Otherwise, recyclable items can be taken to the recycling center to prevent throwing out something that could end up being put to use down the road.



When items are recycled, it can help keep the costs of products down and prevent waste. The less waste there is in the world, the better it is going to be overall. This is why it is so important to go through items at least once per year and determine what should be disposed of and what can be kept. There are different dumpster rentals available for different items, so it is important to make sure to rent the dumpster that is going to work the best for the specific situation.



When renting a dumpster, make sure to go over what items are restricted and what items are allowed. At Galaxy Transfer, fuels, televisions, computer monitors, fluorescent bulbs, chemicals, food products, medical waste, oil, pesticides, asbestos or any other type of materials that cannot be identify easily cannot be disposed of in a dumpster. Many items that cannot be put into dumpsters can be recycled.



By going through the items and properly separating them, it can help protect the planet and prevent a bunch of waste from being thrown in places where it doesn't belong.



About Galaxy Transfer

Galaxy Transfer offers roll-off dumpsters for both long-term and short-term rentals. Choose from a 10 yard dumpster up to a 40 yard dumpster. At Galaxy Transfer, the main goal is to provide the customer with the dumpster rental they need in the shortest amount of time possible and within budget.



Schedule a dumpster rental today to begin the process of saving the planet one item at a time, visit www.galaxytransfer.com.