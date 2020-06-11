Save Time with Document Scanning in Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --With labor costs on the rise, one potential cost-saver is reevaluating the total cost for handling an organization's documents the old fashion way. Paper records aren't very efficient—they can be misplaced, damaged, or lost. And only one person can handle them at a time. The solution? Scanning and digitization with Micro Com Services in Seattle. For more, go to http://www.microcomseattle.com/what-is-your-time-worth-document-scanning/



Traditional, paper records are rapidly falling out of favor among start-up organizations. They're cumbersome. Copying and shipping take time. Pages can be damaged and lost—and if something goes wrong with the scanner, all work is on hold. Document scanning and digitization work to minimize all these issues.



canning and digitizing important documents means they're secure. In fact, the key benefits of using digital files are durability and distribution. For example, say that cumbersome filing cabinet so full of folders and files has been digitized. Suddenly, it's possible to electronically search for data. By naming files uniquely—using a company name, contact number, or case file—it's much easier to drill down and locate specific info.



Files can be shared and distributed quickly and easily via encrypted email, Dropbox, or secure FTP. Additionally, since PDF files can be viewed on Mac, PC, and mobile devices, it has become the de facto standard for instant collaboration and feedback.



Digital files are easy to back-up and store, which reduces the risk of data loss. A file on a secure cloud server is immune to events like fire, flood, and earthquakes.



When evaluating the cost of document scanning, remember to factor in the hard dollar costs of keeping things the old fashion way and recognize the soft dollar benefits of digital filing.



