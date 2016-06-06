Save Up to 50% from DVDFab: Surprise Fathers with a Decent Gift on Father's Day

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Fengtao Software, the industry leader in the field of DVD, Blu-ray and video backup solutions, today kicks off its Father's Day Promotion, offering various discounts on many of its hot-selling products, including a 50% off coupon on Passkey, a 25% off coupon on its bestseller of all time DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift, with the free gift this round as the lifetime combo of Passkey for DVD & Blu-ray, a 35% discount on DVD Creator and Video Converter, a 40% discount on these two products as a bundle. The unprecedented discount rate for this Father's Day promotion starts today and ends on June 20. Read on for more details.



* DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Offers Lifetime Passkey as Free Gift



As the company's No.1 bestseller of all time, DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift includes the lifetime versions of all its Copy, Ripper, Converter and Creator modules, which are everything people need to copy or convert DVDs & Blu-rays, produce homemade DVDs & Blu-rays, convert Blu-rays to DVDs, or convert videos for other purposes. Staring from the Children's Day and before the promotion closes one day after the Father's Day, this lifetime package is offered at 25% off to any order, and on top of that, a lifetime combo of Passkey for DVD & Blu-ray is being gifted. Considering that these two lifetime bundles normally value more than $450, it is really an exceptional chance to grab such a great deal.



* Save 50% off on Passkey for DVD and Blu-ray



To customers who already own the above mentioned all-inclusive package, but not the Passkey software, there is up to 50% coupon available. During the Father's Day Promotion, anyone who orders Passkey alone, no matter the DVD version, the Blu-ray version, or the combo, they can save 50% while placing the order. Also, there is no limitation on the subscription model, meaning that, both the yearly based model 1/2/3/4-year licenses and the lifetime license can enjoy the amazing offer. What's more, there is another way to get a 1-year free license for the Passkey bundle, which is to place an order for anything you want. So, save your second thoughts.



* Up to 40% off on Some Other Hot Selling Products



During the Father's Day Promotion, there is also a 35% discount available on the DVD creator software and the video converter software, and the discount grows to 40% if these two products are ordered as a bundle. Plus, another 30% off coupon is offered on some selected products from Fengtao Software not mentioned here. Such levels of deep discount are really rare to come across these days, don't miss!



For the terms and conditions of DVDFab Father's Day Promotion 2016, don't hesitate to visit: http://www.dvdfab.cn/promotion.htm



About Fengtao Software

Fengtao Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray media player, etc. for more than 11 years with its well known DVDFab software. It has more than 50 million global users.



More information at: http://www.dvdfab.cn



