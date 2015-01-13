Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --Today, Akili Software, Inc. Announces the launch of a new technology called Savii Care. The first of its kind, Savii Care is a 100% web-based platform that simplifies the work of caregivers, supervisors, and managers with end-to-end care management.



Savii Care addresses the complexities of delivering professional home care services, in an environment where demand for home-based care is growing rapidly. Savii Care improves care communication and coordination, enhances compliance and tracking, and optimizes overall care delivery to clients. Its easy-to-use features help care providers to "work smarter" and focus on delivering services instead of spending time on data entry and paperwork.



This new software is being released online at http://www.saviicare.com where agencies can sign up for a free 30-day trial. The ongoing cost of the starter version is $5 per active client per month with an annual commitment. Savii Care Pro, which includes a caregiver app and Medicaid billing, will be released in February of this year.



The company's goal was to be a game changer in healthcare technology. That's why Savii Care was designed exclusively around the user experience. CEO Michelle Harper noted, "Existing software wasn't meeting the needs in the home care field. Agencies needed a true workflow management solution to manage their processes, and we delivered it."



Through extensive interviews with end-users in the home care field, Akili Software succeeded in creating the most advanced, yet user-friendly technology in existence for professional caregivers and the agencies that employ them. They believe the key to their success was listening to home care professionals before developing the software.



Akili Software and the Savii Care development got a boost by participating in the Citrix - RedHat Innovators Program in Raleigh NC. The Innovators Program is a three-month residency where small entrepreneurial teams and new corporate product teams receive training and coaching in leading-edge collaboration, communication, design thinking and lean startup approaches.



About Akili Software, Inc.

Akili Software, Inc. is a technology startup that was established in 2014 by two female entrepreneurs who are passionate about creating user-friendly web and mobile applications for caregivers and the caregiving industry. Akili Software is a proud member of the HQ Raleigh startup community in Raleigh, NC.