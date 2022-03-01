Saving Lives: Crisis Evacuations with Col. Steve Miska

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2022 --Retired Army Col. Who Rescued Iraqi Interpreters to Share Military Withdrawal Lessons With PCFR



On March 10, 2022, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) will host Col. Steve Miska (U.S. Army retired) for an evening talk with members and the public at the Phoenix Country Club (2901 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014) starting at 5:30 pm for a reception and 6:30 pm for a dinner program. Col. Miska will share stories and insights from his book Baghdad Underground Railroad and from his tenure in the White House as Director for Iraq on the National Security Council from 2011 to 2012.



As the U.S. continues processing military and diplomatic withdrawals from Ukraine and Afghanistan, Col. Miska has advocated for a national security approach that protects crucial "soft networks". His talk will discuss the evacuation he coordinated for dozens of foreign military interpreters and allies from Baghdad in 2006 and 2007. He will also draw parallels to the challenges facing the U.S. today in conflict zones around the world, notably the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.



Steve Miska served in the U.S. Army as an officer for 25 years before retiring in 2015. From 2011 to 2012, Steve served in the White House as Director for Iraq on the National Security Council. During his second of three combat tours in Iraq, Steve led a team that established an underground railroad from Baghdad to Amman to the United States for dozens of foreign military interpreters who supported U.S. troops in country. Since then, has acted as an advisor to several non-profits supporting foreign military interpreters, including No One Left Behind and the International Refugee Assistance Project. He is the Founder & CEO of Servant Leader Citizen (SLC) Consulting.



Since 1976, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations has hosted distinguished guests including world diplomats, foreign heads of state, governors, and legislators. PCFR's mission is to help grow Arizona's influence on the world stage. Please join us as we foster the exchange of ideas, innovation, and values with dignitaries and nations around the world.



The event will be held at Phoenix Country Club where Col. Miska will sign copies of his book: Baghdad: Underground Railroad, which will be offered for sale. Current and former military service members will receive a discount and proceeds from the book will support a veteran nonprofit, US Veteran Artist Alliance. Sponsors include.



The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is responsible for this Press Release. Inquiries regarding PCFR, press registration for this event, or this Press Release can be made to Brian Hall, Public Affairs Chair at brian@pcfraz.org or 480-765-9410 or Tina Waddington, PCFR Executive Director at tina@pcfraz.org or 602-308-9257.