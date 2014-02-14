Savvily Published: Putting a Spin on Traditional Writing Trends

Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2014 --Savvily Published LLC is a new independent book publisher offering more writing services than any other book publisher in the business. The company will officially launch February 10, 2014, opening to the public and accepting book submissions and other writing projects. The company will also release their first published titles as follows:



“The Wrong Shade of Lipstick” by B.M. Hardin



Readers are sure to reminisce on their first taste of love. Savoring unforgettable memories all the while being thrown into a drama filled, roller coaster ride that regrettably will come to an end. A twisted tale revealing the ugly truth that family and enemies---are one in the same…maybe.



“Being Single Sucks” by Anastasia Marie



Engage in a journey of discovering that after looking for love in all the wrong places; love has been in the right place all along. An upbeat romantic comedy that is sure to feel the heart with laughter and love.

“Excite Me” by S.H.Y.



Hot and steamy read that gives a whole new outlook on Erotica. Erotica at its best none the less.



Along with book publishing, Savvily Published LLC is a one stop shop for other writing needs beginning with song and resume writing; all the way down to writing the perfect wedding vows or a memorable speech and even obituaries. Looking for the perfect commercial jingle or an astounding press release? Savvily Published LLC is here to help.



Savvily Published LLC is also the proud home of the new Ask Ollivia Column…gracing the world with opinions on love, life and everything else in between. The column is a brilliant addition to the company in hopes of providing weekly interaction between readers and the authors and writers of Savvily Published LLC.



Savvily Published LLC plans to impress and uphold the company’s motto of: Ordinary People…Extraordinary Writing.



