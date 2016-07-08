Savvy Business Owner Takes Website Viral Overnight with ViralAccounts.com Partnership

Tarnow, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2016 --So how did he do it? How did a regular website owner take his platform to viral status and line his pocket with $52k overnight? Sounds too good to be true. But it is true according to the owner of DailyLeap. A lifestyle website designed to garner the attention of virtual passersby with human interest stories, went viral overnight with one post. The one post heard round the world piggybacked on what is now deemed as prime digital age real estate. That "pay dirt" now looks like the willingness to buy or sell an Instagram account, sell a Facebook fan page, or that's right, sell a Twitter account.



The particulars of this stellar post that changed a man's life in one day goes a little something like this. The post was strategically placed on a popular social media account he had just purchased the rights to via ViralAccounts.com. The firm buys and sells established social media accounts to website owners to optimize awareness and bolster sales, and bring awareness and raise a bottom line it did. The post received 46 million hits which translated to over $52k within 12 hours. Social property purchased from ViralAccounts for a few thousand dollars spun into gold almost immediately.



David Kosiba, owner and operator of ViralAccounts.com, said of the massive success of his methodology, "Were I to talk to someone who's sitting on a social media account with thousands or millions of organic followers is, 'Did you know you can make money from your social property?' Sell to business owners who can take the influence you've farmed, and use it for their products. They'll pay you handsomely and quickly. Some social media sites go for upwards of $250k. That's same day immediate cash flow for the seller."



Taking the new best way to advertise online to the masses, Kosiba says ViralAccounts.com is beyond cost-effective. Once the initial investment of purchasing a popular social media account is recouped, the business owner or marketing firm has a free ongoing advertisement resource. Stats on pricing include mid-range Facebook fan pages with 200 to 500 thousand fans selling for between $500 and $2000 USD. High-yield accounts with 1 to 2 million fans can garner between $25 and $30K.



