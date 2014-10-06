Savvy Consumers Are Finding Better Ways to Care for Their Dogs

Patchogue, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2014 --Many of today’s dogs have jobs that are very important and far removed from the simple house pet status they have enjoyed in the past. For these demanding jobs, they require specialized dog food diets that can meet their nutritional demands and give them the energy and alertness they need to do their jobs.



One such job is that of comfort dogs that are used in hospitals. These dogs provide companionship to people who suffer from mental illnesses or who have lost loved ones. The dogs are able to give care and friendship to people who need these qualities the most. To do this job, well, the dogs need to be healthy so they can stay in an agreeable mood and have the energy to provide assistance to needy patients.



That is why their owners and caregivers are ensuring they have the very best foods to eat. They don’t typically use big brand dog foods. They know these are packed full of artificial flavoring and chemicals that aren’t especially good for the dogs. They also know that many of these products are recalled throughout the year because of health and safety concerns.



Instead, they are turning to trusted dog food manufacturer Top Dog Dinners. This company has been delivering quality meals to its customers for years now, and they are working to provide cleaner, healthier food for canines of all breeds.



Whereas commercial canned dog food is made with a wide variety of dogs in mind, Top Dog Dinners makes it meals personalized to each customer’s dog. These meals are made and delivered fresh. They use only real ingredients and not a bunch of processed foods. The meat is made from human consumption grade beef and chicken, which sets it apart from what is traditionally created for dogs to eat.



About Top Dog Dinners

Top Dog Dinners is setting a new standard in canine foods, one that many consumers are recognizing as the best way to care for their dogs.