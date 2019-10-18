Savvy Cyber Kids Appoints New Board of Directors

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, appointed new members to the Board of Directors as of October, 1, 2019. Savvy Cyber Kids enables youth, families and school communities empowerment through technology by providing age-appropriate cyber safety, cyber ethics and digital parenting resources and education.



Joining the Board of Directors for Savvy Cyber Kids are Jodi Daniels, Ngozi Eze, Adam Ghetti, Susanne Gurman, Tammi Hayes, Bryan E. Hurd, Titania Jordan, Ken Levine, Scott Merlin, Amy Nadler, Steve Pugh, and Jennifer Spindel.



Jodi Daniels, Founder, Red Clover Advisors

"I'm delighted to join the Savvy Cyber Kids Board of Directors and help be a part of the very important mission to educate parents and kids how to use digital technologies smartly. As a parent of young children and a privacy professional, I see first-hand the real challenges and dangers that exist and families face daily. Savvy Cyber Kids makes a significant difference in helping families safely navigate this evolving digital terrain."



Ngozi Eze, VP and Chief Business Security Officer, ADP

"As a dad and a cyber professional, I know first-hand the threats that exist to our children's safety online and how these threats try to take advantage of amazingly intelligent and inquisitive young minds. I'm excited to help ensure our children are able to navigate cyberspace with savviness!"



Adam Ghetti, Founder, Ionic Security

"Cyberspace is one of the most important parts of our daily lives. Being literate, thoughtful, and informed about it is as important today as any other traditional subject for our youth. Savvy Cyber Kids continues to pioneer educational materials for children and adults towards this goal."



Susanne Gurman, VP, Revenue Marketing, SecurityScorecard

"The digital world continues to weave itself into the fabric of our society at an accelerated rate and its fraught with threats my generation never had to face. Educating and empowering families and educators about these threats is paramount to ensuring the safety of our children. Ben has done an amazing job building the foundation of an easy to understand and adoptable curriculum through Savvy Cyber Kids. As a long-standing advocate and promoter of this worthy cause, I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve on its board."



Tammi Hayes, President, Capital Strategies Group

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Savvy Cyber Kids because I have been in the cyber industry for 20 years and I saw a major gap in the education of kids on the dangers of the cyber world and social media. I have two children, ages 12 and 14, and I have already seen them being put in difficult predicaments and potentially dangerous situations when interacting online. We must continue to educate and raise awareness with our children, in our communities and at school, as well as engage parents and teachers on this issue. Savvy Cyber Kids is doing a phenomenal job in being a leader in helping to keep our kids safe and responsible online."



Bryan E. Hurd, Vice President, Stroz Friedberg, Aon

"Ben Halpert and the Savvy's Cyber Kids team have led the way in protecting children in cyberspace long before other groups. Their dedication to protecting children, helping parents and safeguarding the elderly go far beyond mere articles. They develop curriculum for teachers, and guides to help people of all ages protect their families. I'm honored to be associated with Savvy Cyber Kids."



Titania Jordan, Chief Parent Officer, Bark

"Educating and empowering families surrounding all things digital safety and literacy is my passion. It's an honor to work with Savvy Cyber Kids and Ben Halpert on this important and timely endeavor."



Ken Levine, CEO, ShieldX

"I have been so impressed with what Ben Halpert has done over the years, and the impact his program has had on children. It's a thrill to more formally support the organization and increase its reach."



Scott Merlin, Partner, Cohen Pollock Merlin Turner, P.C.

"I'm happy to contribute my skills and expertise to help advance the very important and relevant mission of Savvy Cyber Kids."



Amy Nadler, Partner, Levy Tax and Consulting

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors to support and be involved with Savvy Cyber Kids, an organization with a passionate leader in Ben Halpert and such an important mission for families."



Steve Pugh, CISO, Ionic Security

"Helping educate kids, parents, and teachers about safely using technology is paramount in today's digitized environment. Savvy Cyber Kids' program and leadership is second to none, and I look forward to helping grow the organization to continue reaching as many people as possible!"



Jennifer Spindel, EVP Consumer Experience, EarthLink

"As our dependency on technology grows, so do the risks. As parents, it is our responsibility to teach our children the importance of cyber safety. Savvy Cyber Kids was created to give parents and teachers the tools to prepare our children to protect themselves in our cyberworld. I'm excited to join the Board of Savvy Cyber Kids and work to expand the impact of the organization across the US. Technology can enable amazing things when used properly and it can create great risks when used maliciously."



A passionate Board of Directors will complement the existing work of Savvy Cyber Kids and aid the continued momentum of safe and smart use of technology in the ever-growing cyber landscape. "I am honored and excited to work with our new board members on the next phase of growth which will increase the positive impact of Savvy Cyber Kids on today's youth," said Ben Halpert, President and Founder of Savvy Cyber Kids."



Learn more about the Board of Directors and their passion and support for Savvy Cyber Kids at https://savvycyberkids.org/about/board-of-directors/



Savvy Cyber Kids is grateful for the ongoing support of its lead sponsor EarthLink, along with its 2019-2020 sponsors: Ionic Security, SecurityScorecard, and Jodi Fink Halpert Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.



About Savvy Cyber Kids

Savvy Cyber Kids (SCK), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable youth, families, and school communities to be empowered by technology, recognizes that children may be Digital Natives but are also "Digital Naives", who, without intervention, completely lack understanding of the implications of their digital actions. Founded in 2007 by internet security expert, noted speaker and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids resources are used in 43 states and 27 countries world-wide to help parents and teachers educate today's youth on the topics of cyberbullying, digital reputation, technology and screen-time balance, mental health, body and self-image, physical safety, sexting, privacy, gaming, strangers, and more.



About EarthLink

EarthLink provides secure, fast and affordable internet access to millions of customers throughout the U.S. In addition to high-speed internet, premium email and web hosting, EarthLink offers privacy and data security products and services that protect families, their data and their devices. EarthLink's internet services have no data caps, no throttling, and are not required to be included in a bundle. Founded in 1994, EarthLink is based in Atlanta. Learn more at earthlink.com