Savvy Cyber Kids Brings the Super Run Atlanta Back for National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2015

Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Atlanta, GA, is proud to host The Super Run Atlanta on October 31, 2015, at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, GA.
Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --"In recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month and in support of Savvy Cyber Kids, we are proud to bring The Super Run Atlanta back for our second year," said Ben Halpert, Founder and President of Savvy Cyber Kids. "The Super Run Atlanta allows us to bring our organizational mission of enabling youth to be empowered with technology by providing age appropriate resources and education in a fun and family friendly atmosphere."
Throughout the year Savvy Cyber Kids is engaged in a wide variety of educational sessions for students, teachers, and parents. Over the past 12 months Savvy Cyber Kids has been able to reach a world-wide audience and develop unique awareness materials because of the generosity of our event sponsors.
Savvy Cyber Kids is proud to announce the sponsors of the The Super Run Atlanta 2015:
Presenting Sponsors:
Ionic Security
Digital Guardian
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Georgia Properties
Superhero Sponsors:
EY
Pindrop
Classic Tents & Events
Hero Sponsors:
Cigital
UFC Gym Perimeter
Plymouth Funding
Sidekick Sponsors:
Beyond Goody Bags
Merlin Auto Group
Lauren Mia Home
Macaroni Kids – Sandy Springs/Dunwoody
Host Non-Profit:
Savvy Cyber Kids
Partner Non-Profits:
PHACE Syndrome Community
COGStem
About Savvy Cyber Kids
The mission of Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is to enable youth to be empowered with technology by providing age appropriate resources and education. Savvy Cyber Kids focuses on ingraining security awareness and ethics into the minds of children ages 3 – 7. Targeting children at the earliest of ages will enable appropriate decision making to be second nature as the child matures surrounded by a world filled with interactive technology.
