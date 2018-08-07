Savvy Cyber Kids Celebrates Its Corporate Sponsors Who Support Cyber Safety Programming at Local Schools

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2018 --Savvy Cyber Kids, an Atlanta based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable youth, families and school communities to be empowered by technology, is pleased to recognize the corporate sponsors of Savvy Cyber Kids for the 2017-2018 school year; at the Digital Savior Level: Digital Guardian; at the Savvy Protector Level: EarthLink and Jodi Halpert/Berkshire Hathaway; and at the Superhero Level: Ionic Security.



Founded in 2007 by internet security expert, noted speaker and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids offers strategies for parents and educators to empower their children to make appropriate technology decisions covering cyber safety topics that include personal safety, self-image, bully response, technology balance, appropriate use, digital reputation and privacy. Savvy Cyber Kids provide parents, grandparents and educators with the know-how to be positive influences in young people's digital lives via:



- An award-winning children's picture book series, The Savvy Cyber Kids at Home for children ages 3-7 years old;



- Highly praised presentations at schools and organizations via customizable, age-appropriate sessions for pre-school through high school students (3 – 18-year old's), parents, teachers, and grandparents; and



- Free resources on SavvyCyberKids.org including the ongoing Digital Parenting Series Parent's Guide to Technology, monthly blog articles on current cyber safety issues, lesson plans and activity sheets for educators, and a news feed of cyber safety related articles to be used as conversation starters for both parents and educators.



The Savvy Cyber Kids cyber safety and cyber ethics education programs grow with the child, helping parents and educators teach today's children of all ages to embrace a lifestyle that encourages appropriate technology use. Thanks to corporate support, Savvy Cyber Kids has presented at the schools listed below in the 2017/18 school year:



Savvy Cyber Kids 2017- 2018 School Year School Engagements



o Ashford Park Elementary School

o Atlanta Academy

o Atlanta Jewish Academy

o Atlanta Girls School

o Atlanta Speech School*

o Cornerstone Christian Academy

o Crescent Elementary*

o The Davis Academy*

o Dunwoody Elementary School

o Dunwoody School Cluster*

o Druid Hills Middle School*

o Esther Jackson Elementary School

o The Galloway School

o Globe Academy

o High Meadows School

o In the City Camp

o Inman Middle School

o Morningside Elementary School

o Mt. Vernon Presbyterian School

o Peace Preparatory Academy

o Peachtree Charter Middle School

o Spalding Drive Elementary*

o Springdale Park Elementary*

o Saint Francis High School*

o Temple Beth Tikvah

o The Howard School*

o Westminster School

o Woodward Academy

* Scheduled for Fall 2018



"We are excited to have such fantastic partners that help Savvy Cyber Kids fulfill its' mission of educating and empowering digital citizens as we continue to expand our cyber safety and cyber ethics educational offerings for school communities that involves students, parents, and faculty to create a cyber aware community," said Ben Halpert, Founder and President of Savvy Cyber Kids. "The work we do at Savvy Cyber Kids would not be possible without the support of our sponsors."



DIGITAL GUARDIAN: "We are very pleased to partner with Savvy Cyber Kids for the fourth year in a row in support of raising cybersecurity awareness for children," said Ken Levine, President and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Guardian. "Children regularly interact with online tools and programs more than ever, whether it be through mobile phones, tablets, laptops or gaming consoles. It's critical to cultivate support and education for children participating in online activities as they introduce new cybersecurity risks and challenges."



EARTHLINK: "The rapid evolution of online security threats is a reality of the Internet. At EarthLink, it is our priority to raise awareness about cyber security and educate our customers on how to access the Internet safely. Our partnership with Savvy Cyber kids supports our mission by providing resources that help educate multiple generations on the importance of staying safe and secure online," Jennifer Spindel, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, EarthLink



IONIC SECURITY: "Ionic Security is pleased to support Savvy Cyber Kids. Together, we are raising awareness about how to be best prepared to manage the challenges of being online in today's connected world and giving critical attention to the education of our youth," said Adam Ghetti, CTO and Founder of Ionic Security.



BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY: As a realtor, I am exposed to many personal aspects of my clients' lives. I'm not just helping people with a real estate transaction; I am a resource to them for all things related to making a house a home. To that end, I understand that the safety of the digital playground is just as important as the neighborhood park. I make a point to educate my clients about Savvy Cyber Kids and to encourage them to use it as a resource for their digital parenting, said Jodi Halpert. Real Estate Consultant



Ready to stay safe online? Good! Bring Savvy Cyber Kids to your school and sign up on the Savvy Cyber Kids website for free resources to help you navigate today's digital world with cyber safety and cyber ethics.



About Savvy Cyber Kids

Savvy Cyber Kids (SCK), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable youth, families, and school communities to be empowered by technology, recognizes that children may be Digital Natives but are also "Digital Naïves", who, without intervention, completely lack understanding of the implications of their digital actions. Founded in 2007 by Internet security expert, noted speaker and author Ben Halpert, Savvy Cyber Kids provides resources for parents and teachers to educate children as they grow up in a world surrounded by technology by teaching numerous cyber safety and cyber ethics concepts such as personal Internet safety, bully response, technology balance, digital reputation, privacy, and more. Savvy Cyber Kids educates and empowers digital citizens, from parents and grandparents, to teachers and students. Savvy Cyber Kids is grateful for the ongoing support of its lead sponsors, Digital Guardian, Berkshire Hathaway, EarthLink and Ionic Security.