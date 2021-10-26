Sawgrass Floors Helps with Installing Hardwood Flooring in Plantation and Weston, Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2021 --The beauty of hardwood floors is hard to beat by any other flooring that is widely available nowadays. There is a reason why homeowners still have their hearts for hardwood flooring in Plantation and Weston, Florida. It is the warmth it exudes, the shine, and the timeless appeal that makes it worth investing in hardwood floors. Sawgrass Floors have been around for years now, offering a lot of flooring options. They have been in business for more than 20 years in the flooring industry, designing, installing, and beautifying floors in South Florida and surrounding areas. They are excellent at their job, and their reputation rides high on customer satisfaction and loyalty. When it comes to pricing, beating Sawgrass Floors is hard as their rates are pretty competitive throughout South Florida. Homeowners have trusted them for years in getting the job done in the best way possible, only leaving behind beautifully done floors that will last a long time.



Sawgrass Floors shoulders the responsibility of finding the right and the best product for their customers. They are aware that it is a significant investment, that no one wants to get messed up. Flooring is an essential thing in building a house or when one is remodeling the same. So, when choices are to be made, they come up with the proper guidance. Homeowners can trust their floor installations to them without thinking twice. They ensure quality, top-grade products installed by the staff and not subcontractors who are not aware of the work ethic and commitment to the quality of Sawgrass Floors. The company is fully licensed and insured to install the most appealing, most affordable hardwood floors, laminate flooring, tiles, and carpets. All their products have passed strict quality control standards and are California Air Resources Board (CARB) Phase 2 compliant.



Get in touch with them for more options in flooring in Davie and Weston, Florida. Call them at (954) 741-6600 for free estimates.



About Sawgrass Floors

For more than 20 years, Sawgrass Floors has offered options in flooring in Davie and Weston, Florida. They offer hardwood flooring apart from laminate flooring, carpets, tiles, and more.