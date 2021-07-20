Sawgrass Floors Offers Beautiful Wood Flooring in Weston and Parkland, Florida

Sunrise, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --Beautiful homes begin with beautiful floors. That is where hardwood floors never miss the chance to impress. The elegance and warmth of solid hardwood floors have helped it find a way into most homes in Florida. Choosing the right one and getting it installed correctly is, however, necessary. In that regard, Sawgrass Floors has always been the champion. They are a renowned company with more than 20 years of experience in the flooring industry, designing, installing, and beautifying floors in South Florida and surrounding areas. They are committed to providing uncompromising quality and service apart from the reasonable price of their products.



Homeowners can rely on the experts at Sawgrass Floors for offering assistance all the time. It is essential to choose the right product, or the result that one has in mind will fall apart. Therefore, the experts work in close quarters with the clients and help them find the perfect floor from their diverse offering of exclusive brands. They offer affordable prices courtesy of the exclusive buying group memberships. The offerings are great, and homeowners can choose anything from exotic woods such as Brazilian Cherry, Santos Mohagany, Amendoim, Tigerwood, Brazilian Walnut, and domestic species like Oak, Walnut, Hickory, Pecan, White Oak, and Birch.



Wood flooring in Weston and Parkland, Florida from Sawgrass floors is the perfect example of innovation and tradition coming together. Over the years, wood floors have come far, but it has never lost character or charm. Sawgrass Floors offer more styles, colors, and species of hardwood flooring available than ever before. Innovation in manufacturing has made it possible to install hardwood floors in areas where it was not thought of earlier such as teak in the bathroom or oak planks in the kitchen.



Sawgrass Floors also helps install ceramic tile in Weston and Parkland, Florida apart from carpeting and laminate flooring.



Call (954) 741-6600 for free estimates.



About Sawgrass Floors

Sawgrass Floors has more than 20 years of experience in offering wood flooring in Weston and Parkland, Florida apart from ceramic tile, laminate flooring and more.